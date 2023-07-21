Bhopal: 'Visit Gwalior's Data Bandi Chhod Gurudwara As Well', Narottam Mishra Asks Priyanka Gandhi To Apoligise To Sikhs

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra took potshots on the Gwalior visit of All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He said that Priyanka Gandhi should give a reply as to why Congress had backstabbed the people of Gwalior (in the aftermath of last assembly election) by crowning Kamal Nath as CM despite the fact that votes were sought in the name of Jyotiraditya Scindia. “You should seek an apology in this regard,” he said.

'Apologise To Sikhs'

He added that Priyanka Gandhi is going to visit the "Samadhi" of queen Laxmibai and it is a good thing. But at the same time, she should also visit the Data Bandi Chhod Gurudwara and should seek an apology from Sikhs over the anti Sikh riots of 1984. “Kamal Nath is accused in the anti Sikh riots and still the case is under consideration,” he asserted.

Taking the name of Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, he alleged that both Congress leaders made Rahul Gandhi to speak a lie that farmers loan up to ₹2 lakh will be waived off in ten days.

'Why Is Priyanka Silent On Chhattisgarh Woman Paraded Naked?'

Talking about the Congress’ stand on tribal issues and backward class people, he said that Madhya Pradesh is the testimony that Digvijaya and Kamal Nath have not allowed a tribal Congress leader Jamuna Devi to become the Chief Minister. Even Umang Singar, who is nephew of late Jamuna Devi, is being ill treated by them.

Launching a scathing attack on Kamal Nath, he said that the latter had cheated the country by leaking the atom bomb information to the United States. He also said that why Priyanka Gandhi is silent on the naked parade done by tribal youths in Chhattisgarh and the murder of a Jain saint in Congress ruled Karnataka.

