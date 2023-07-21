Indore: PM Modi Addresses G20 Meet, Says 'India Can Become One Of The Largest Providers Of Skilled Workforce In The World' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has the potential to become one of the largest providers of skilled workforce in the world. In this era of Fourth Industrial Revolution, technology has become and will remain the core driver for employment. Skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling are the mantras for the future workforce.

PM Modi addressed the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meet going on in Indore, via a video message on Friday.

Welcoming the dignitaries to Indore, the PM Modi said that the historic and vibrant city takes pride in its rich culinary traditions and hoped that the dignitaries get to enjoy the city in all its colours and flavours.

'Technology Will Remain Core Driver Of Employment'

Underlining that employment is one of the most important economic and social factors, the Prime Minister said that the world is at the threshold of some of the greatest changes in the employment sector and stressed the need to prepare responsive and effective strategies to address these rapid transitions.

FP Photo

In this era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Prime Minister said, technology has become and will remain the core driver for employment. He highlighted India’s capability in creating countless technology jobs during the last such technology-led transformation and also touched upon the host city Indore which is home to many startups leading the new wave of such transformations.

'Skilling, Re-skilling and Up-skilling'

PM Modi also put emphasis on skilling the workforce with the use of advanced technologies and processes and said that skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling are the mantras for the future workforce. He gave examples of India’s ‘Skill India Mission’ making this a reality, and ‘Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana’ which has trained more than 12.5 million of India’s youth so far. “Special focus is being laid on Industry ‘Four Point O’ sectors like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things, and Drones”, the Prime Minister added.

