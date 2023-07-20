MP: Jabalpur Family Finds 20-24 Stitches On Dead Body Of Son In Possible Case Of Kidney-Theft

20-24 Stitches Found On Dead Body, Kin Suspect Kidney-Theft, Post-Mortem Result Awaited | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A family in Jabalpur, while performing the last rites of their son, found a cut on his stomach which was covered with 20-24 stitches. Seeing the cut and stiches, the alarmed family members immediately reported to the police on Thursday, suspecting theft of a kidney from the body.

According to information, the deceased Mahendra Singh (23), a resident of Chachai Basti in Anuppur district, met with an accident on July 13 sustaining a serious head injury. On July 14, he was referred to Jabalpur Medical College.

Later, a tout misled the patient’s family and took Mahendra to Sanskardhani Hospital on Katni road in Jabalpur, by promising them of better treatment. On July 18, the doctors declared the patient dead and handed over the body to his family.

His family, after taking off the clothes from the body for last rites, found a cut and stitches on the stomach. They instantly informed the police who rushed to the spot and took the body to the district hospital for postmortem, the report of which is still awaited.

