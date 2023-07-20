Bhopal: Two Held For Loan Attempt With Fake Jewellery

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagsewaniya police have arrested two men hailing from Uttar Pradesh for trying to obtain loan from a bank located at Hoshangabad Road by depositing fake gold jewellery there, the police said on Wednesday.

Bagsewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Sanjeev Chouksey told Free Press that the arrested accused have been identified as Vijay Singh and Tejbhan Singh, both native of Uttar Pradesh. They had gone to a bank located inside a mall at Hoshangabad Road and applied for loan worth Rs 5 lakh, in exchange of gold jewellery.

When the bank officials sent the jewellery for inspection, it was found to be fake. Pranay Sarvaiyya, the public relations officer (PRO) posted at the bank informed the police of the same. The cops swiftly nabbed the accused duo. SHO Chouksey said that the arrested duo is being interrogated, who is still misleading the police by saying that they hail from Jaunpur, UP while tracing their roots from Jalon on the other hand.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Offering Money For Conversion In Burhanpur

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)