Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Offering Money For Conversion In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tribal’s complaint, Burhanpur police arrested two persons for allegedly holding religious meeting to encourage tribal into conversion.

The incident was reported from Dhulkot village under Dhulkot police outpost of Nimbola police station. Addressing reporters, Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that the accused Bhayya alias Bhaiya Lal, and Bhaulal Bhilala belonged to Bhilala community and the police were searching for them for long.

The duo was pressurising villagers into converting to Christianity. Upset over their act, villagers lodged a complaint. On the basis of complainant’s statement, a case was registered under the Religious Freedom Act and both the accused were arrested. Further action was being taken in the matter, SP Lodha said.

As per the complaint lodged by the tribal with Nimbola police station, both the accused used to hold meetings in rural areas for religious conversion. Not only this, they used to take the tribal to the church as well and made them pray. They tried to lure villagers into conversion by offering money and even warned of outbreak of natural calamities if they failed to comply with their diktat. The Nimbola police have seized religious conversion materials and The Bible from them. More than 50 tribals had complained against the duo with the police about the accused.

