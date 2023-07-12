MP: Financial Scam Victims Get ‘Lesson Of Life’ Over Refund In Burhanpur

Representative Picture

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Depositors and victims of a multi-crore scam that surfaced at Nepanagar Civil Co-operative Society Limited, located in Burhanpur district's Nepanagar tehsil, are running from pillar to post to get their money back.

Depositors expressed their dissatisfaction over how they felt cheated and demanded that the administration attach properties of all the accused and auction them off so that they could recoup their hard-earned money.

A Rs 8.85 crore scam was recently unearthed in Nepanagar Civil Co-operative Society Limited. This is likely the first time in Burhanpur district’s history that a case of fraud has been registered against so many employees of a co-operative bank.

In this matter, the police had registered a case of cheating against 16 accused on the complaint of the co-operative department, but only two accused have been arrested so far, while the others are still at large.

According to information, one of the accused had deposited around Rs 17.70 lakh in the bank, but the depositors have not been able to get their money back despite recovery from sources other than the deposited amount.

Earlier, about 876 people had deposited their money in the bank. Many times a situation of dispute was also created in the bank to get the money back.

Committee Decides To Distribute Money

District collector Bhavya Mittal says that whatever amount is received by the committee will go through how and how much committee distribute this money among depositors.

During distribution, complete transparency will be maintained. To whomsoever the amount has been distributed, information about it should be displayed on the notice board.

SP Rahul Kumar Lodha was about to take the initiative to help depositors get their money back, but due to rules, this could not happen. In fact, in the last days an accused had deposited Rs 17.70 lakh at the bank.

According to the SP, the receipt of the deposited amount has been seized. An attempt has been made to ensure that there should be an initiative to return depositors’ money, but there is no rule to refund money through police, so it could not be done.