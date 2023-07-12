 Bhopal: Woman Dead As Speedy Car Hits Two Passengers
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One woman died and other was injured when a speedy car lost balance at bus stand on Tuesday. The accident took place under Misrod police station limit.

According to police, Kusumrani Adivasi, 53, was waiting with her another relative at the bus stop to catch a train from Kamlapati railway station. A speedy car climbed on bus stop and hit Kusumrani and her relative.

The car driver fled after the accident. The onlookers took the two to the private hospital where Kusumrani died during course of treatment while her woman relative survived with minor injuries. The police have registered the case and have started investigation.

article-image
