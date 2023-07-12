WATCH: Speeding Truck Rams Wall , Somersaults At MP's Hoshangabad-Khandwa Highway

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Harda surfaced on social media, in which a speeding truck rammed into a boundary wall, overturned twice to gain back its normal position--but only in wrecks. The accident was reported at Hoshangabad-Khandwa State Highway. According to the information, the video is said to be three days old and went viral on Wednesday.

The driver and the cleaner had minor injuries in the accident, after which they were treated and sent home.

Incident Captured In CCTV

A truck overturned near Chidgaon limits Timarni police station area of Harda district. The incident is being told near Radha Swami Satsang meeting site near Mishra Petrol Pump on Chidgaon Road Hoshangabad-Khandwa State Highway. The entire video of this incident was recorded in the CCTV of a nearby petrol pump. However, there was no loss of life in this incident. The truck was carrying the iron angle from Hoshangabad to Raipur.

The Truck Was Carrying Iron Angles

According to the information received from the Timarni police, the truck was full of iron goods and it was going to Raipur, during which it overturned uncontrollably. No one has been seriously injured. The police are probing the matter. The boundary wall has been broken and the driver has suffered minor injuries. The driver was told during interrogation that he was going towards Raipur via Timarni, during which the incident took place. The police reached the spot and took the matter into cognizance by making a spot panchnama.