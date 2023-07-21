 Indore: Collector Ilayaraja T Orders To Shut Schools On Friday Due To Heavy Rains
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Collector Ilayaraja T Orders To Shut Schools On Friday Due To Heavy Rains

Indore: Collector Ilayaraja T Orders To Shut Schools On Friday Due To Heavy Rains

Meteorological Department officials said that various districts of Indore division would witness heavy rainfall on Friday as well.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Collector Ilayaraja T Orders To Shut On Friday Due To Heavy Rains | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the incessant rains in the district since Thursday night, Indore collector Ilayaraja T ordered to shut the schools on Friday.

“In view of the incessant rain since night in Indore, Collector Dr. Ilaiah Raja T has declared a holiday on Friday, July 21, in all schools. School operators have been instructed to take precautions regarding the safety of students,” a tweet on the collector’s official handle read.

Read Also
Indore: City Receives Over 1.5 Inches Rain In 2 Days, Total Crosses 15-Inch Mark
article-image

Notably, moderate showers drenched the city for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday while the city recorded over 1.5 inches of rainfall in two days. The rainfall started on Wednesday noon and continued to lash the city with different intensities in different parts till Thursday afternoon.

Heavy Rain Alert Today

Meteorological Department officials said that various districts of Indore division would witness heavy rainfall on Friday, while Indore district would continue to witness light-to-moderate thunderstorms.

Read Also
Indore: Health Dept Appoints ‘Eye Mitras’ For Correcting Refractive Eye Index
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Collector Ilayaraja T Orders To Shut Schools On Friday Due To Heavy Rains

Indore: Collector Ilayaraja T Orders To Shut Schools On Friday Due To Heavy Rains

Indore: Cop Tries To Stop Eve-Teasing, Gets Injured In Knife Attack

Indore: Cop Tries To Stop Eve-Teasing, Gets Injured In Knife Attack

Indore: Health Dept Appoints ‘Eye Mitras’ For Correcting Refractive Eye Index

Indore: Health Dept Appoints ‘Eye Mitras’ For Correcting Refractive Eye Index

Indore: MGM College Starts Preparation For Seat Allotment Of 37 MBBS Seats, New Session

Indore: MGM College Starts Preparation For Seat Allotment Of 37 MBBS Seats, New Session

Indore: City Receives Over 1.5 Inches Rain In 2 Days, Total Crosses 15-Inch Mark

Indore: City Receives Over 1.5 Inches Rain In 2 Days, Total Crosses 15-Inch Mark