Indore: Collector Ilayaraja T Orders To Shut Schools On Friday Due To Heavy Rains

Indore: Collector Ilayaraja T Orders To Shut On Friday Due To Heavy Rains | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the incessant rains in the district since Thursday night, Indore collector Ilayaraja T ordered to shut the schools on Friday.

“In view of the incessant rain since night in Indore, Collector Dr. Ilaiah Raja T has declared a holiday on Friday, July 21, in all schools. School operators have been instructed to take precautions regarding the safety of students,” a tweet on the collector’s official handle read.

Notably, moderate showers drenched the city for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday while the city recorded over 1.5 inches of rainfall in two days. The rainfall started on Wednesday noon and continued to lash the city with different intensities in different parts till Thursday afternoon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heavy Rain Alert Today

Meteorological Department officials said that various districts of Indore division would witness heavy rainfall on Friday, while Indore district would continue to witness light-to-moderate thunderstorms.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)