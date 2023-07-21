Indore: Health Dept Appoints ‘Eye Mitras’ For Correcting Refractive Eye Index

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to provide better treatment to patients suffering from eye diseases, the Health Department has appointed ‘Eye Mitra’ at health and wellness centres in the rural areas and at four PHCs of urban areas of the district.

According to officials, Eye Mitras will provide consultation for correcting the refractive index and distributing free of cost spectacles. “Along with providing eye check up facility, the Eye Mitras will also refer the patients to the higher facilities if the patient requires further care and treatment.

They will help the patients to get easy access to treatment of eye diseases and to get free spectacles at the closest health centres,” the health officials said. According to CMHO Dr BS Saitya, the Eye Mitra model has been started for strengthening eye care and treatment in three districts of the state (Indore, Ujjain, Sehore).

“Screening referral and distribution of spectacles by the Eye Mitra will be done free of cost at health institutions. The IEC poster has been made by the joint efforts of the Health Department and Nishtha – JHPIEGO,” CMHO Dr BS Saitya said. He added that a launch programme for Eye Mitra was also organised in Bhopal in which medical officer of Primary Health Center Kodaria Dr Govinda Lodhwal was awarded for maximum institutional eye screening, while Shrya Ambekar of sub-health centre Shivni block Hatod was felicitated for maximum entry related to eye health services in the Arogya portal.

Read Also Indore: Health Department Flags Off Dastak Campaign

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)