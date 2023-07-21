Indore: City Receives Over 1.5 Inches Rain In 2 Days, Total Crosses 15-Inch Mark

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moderate showers drenched the city for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday while the city recorded over 1.5 inches of rainfall in two days. The rainfall started on Wednesday noon and continued to lash the city with different intensities in different parts till Thursday afternoon.

However, the weather station at the city’s airport recorded only 42.4 mm rainfall from Wednesday night to Thursday evening. The total amount of rainfall in the city reached 401.7 mm (15.14 inches).

Meteorological Department officials said that various districts of Indore division would witness heavy rainfall on Friday, while Indore district would continue to witness light-to-moderate thunderstorms.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Satna, Pendra Road, centre of the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast and thence east-southeastwards to East central Bay of Bengal,” Met officials said, adding, “Under the influence of these conditions, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh on July 21.”

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Thursday was 32.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 24 degrees Celsius.

