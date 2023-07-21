 Indore: City Receives Over 1.5 Inches Rain In 2 Days, Total Crosses 15-Inch Mark
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: City Receives Over 1.5 Inches Rain In 2 Days, Total Crosses 15-Inch Mark

Indore: City Receives Over 1.5 Inches Rain In 2 Days, Total Crosses 15-Inch Mark

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Thursday was 32.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 24 degrees Celsius.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 01:53 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moderate showers drenched the city for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday while the city recorded over 1.5 inches of rainfall in two days. The rainfall started on Wednesday noon and continued to lash the city with different intensities in different parts till Thursday afternoon.

However, the weather station at the city’s airport recorded only 42.4 mm rainfall from Wednesday night to Thursday evening. The total amount of rainfall in the city reached 401.7 mm (15.14 inches).

Meteorological Department officials said that various districts of Indore division would witness heavy rainfall on Friday, while Indore district would continue to witness light-to-moderate thunderstorms.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Satna, Pendra Road, centre of the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast and thence east-southeastwards to East central Bay of Bengal,” Met officials said, adding, “Under the influence of these conditions, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh on July 21.”

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Thursday was 32.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 24 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
Indore Weather Update: Moderate Showers Add 2.5 Inches Of Rain In 3 Days
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: City Receives Over 1.5 Inches Rain In 2 Days, Total Crosses 15-Inch Mark

Indore: City Receives Over 1.5 Inches Rain In 2 Days, Total Crosses 15-Inch Mark

Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 39.26 Cr Work Under Vikas Parv

Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 39.26 Cr Work Under Vikas Parv

Madhya Pradesh: Meal At Concessional Rate To Be Available At 4 Stns Of Western Rly

Madhya Pradesh: Meal At Concessional Rate To Be Available At 4 Stns Of Western Rly

Madhya Pradesh: Collector Orders FIR Against Errant Contractors

Madhya Pradesh: Collector Orders FIR Against Errant Contractors

Madhya Pradesh: 11-Foot Python Found In Barkheda Bujurg, Rescued And Set Free

Madhya Pradesh: 11-Foot Python Found In Barkheda Bujurg, Rescued And Set Free