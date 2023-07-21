Indore: MGM College Starts Preparation For Seat Allotment Of 37 MBBS Seats, New Session

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the process of NEET-UG 2023 counselling (All India Quota) having started on Thursday, the biggest medical college of the state-MGM Medical College has started its preparations for commencing the reporting and joining of the students for the new session.

According to college authorities, they have an intake of total 250 MBBS seats out of which 15 per cent seats, i.e. 37 seats, will be allotted to the candidates on the basis of All India Quota i.e. on the basis of all India rank of the students in NEET-UG.

“With the commencement of the first round of counselling, the candidates need to register on the website of the medical counselling committee (MCC) and the registration window will remain open until 12 pm on July 25. The candidates will have the opportunity to fill in their choices of colleges and lock them between July 22 and July 26,” the college authorities said. The process of seat allotment will be done on July 27 and 28 while results of allocation will be released on July 29. “The students will have to upload the documents on the MCC website on July 30 and will have to report to the college between July 31 and August 4. Scrutiny of the documents and verification will be done for which we have started preparations.

Last year’s cut-off for our college was 650 marks out of a total of 720 marks in the exam for All India quota. We are expecting the same or a higher cut-off this year as well,” the college said.

Meanwhile, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that it would be the first session of MBBS in the state in which students can study some subjects in Hindi. Books distribution was also done for the same on Thursday.

MGM Medical College has 250 UG seats which include 37 All India quota seats, three seats are of GoI quota while 210 are of state quota which will be filled through state counselling, to be organised by the Department of Medical Education.

