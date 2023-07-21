Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Brothers Consume Poison After Mandsaur Admin Razes Down Standing Crop; 1 Dead, Another Serious

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Brothers Consume Poison After Admin Razes Down Standing Crop; 1 Dead, Another Serious | FP Photo

Neemuch/ Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Depressed over losing agricultural land on which they have been cultivating crops for the last two decades, two farmer brothers from Mandsaur district allegedly consumed poison.

One of them died, while the other is undergoing treatment, and his condition is said to be critical.

The incident was reported at Sandhara village in Bhanpura-Garoth tehsil of Mandsaur district on Friday morning, a day after the administration squad rushed to the village and destroyed the standing crop and structure erected by deceased Jagdish Patidar and his brother Kailash Patidar.

In this case, the family has accused local BJP MLA Devi Lal Dhakad of harassing them. The video of the allegation has gone viral on social media. It is said that the government land was encroached upon by the farmer for more than two decades.

However, following the incident, there is resentment in the Patidar community. Many of the Patidar community members have reached the village and raised their protest. A heavy police force has been deployed in the village.

As Per Family Members, Jagdish's Father Bought The Land

According to Jagdish’s family members, this was government land, but this land was bought from Seth Ganediwal in 1957 by Devilal Patidar, father of Jagdish and Kailash Patidar, paying Rs 1 lakh on a stamp.

Since then, the family has been occupying the land and doing farming work, but due to the death of Seth Ganediwal, its registry could not be done. Due to that, during the Ceiling Act in 2003, this land was allotted to the Industries Department, but even after this, Jagdish and Kailash had possession of this land which remained till now.

About 70 years ago, the Patidar family came to live in Sandhara from Chukni village, which falls under Manasa tehsil of the Neemuch district, after selling all their land and property. They purchased this land here, and since then they have been doing their agricultural work on this land and earning their livelihood.

District Administration’s Justification

The administration says that it was government land. Which was given to the Industries Department in the year 2003 by the then minister Subhash Sojatiya. At that time also the encroachment of the said farmer was removed. Then he later went back to farming.

Just now, when the Industries Department reached the said land to perform Bhoomi Pujan of the industrial area and JCB ran over the crops on the land, the farmer consumed poison. During this, the farmer was referred to Jhalawar Hospital in nearby Rajasthan in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Resentment Among Patidar Community

There is resentment in the MP Patidar community after the death of the farmer. Patidar Samaj of nearby districts along with the State President of Patidar Samaj have also reached Bhanpura. Collector and SP are camping at Bhanpura police station to deal with the huge crowd and unpleasant situation.

Along with this, a police force has also been deployed in the area. The people of the society demand that the land be given back to the victim's family. Along with this, a government job and Rs one crore compensation should also be given to one of the family members.

They demanded immediate action against such repressive responsible officers and booked them on murder charges or they will take the body to Bhopal and protest in front of CM’s official residence.

