MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Ratlam, Betul & More; Gates Of Kolar Dam Opened

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh, there is an alert of heavy rain in many districts including Narmadapuram, Betul, Ratlam, etc on Friday. Two gates of Kolar Dam in Sehore have been opened. Whereas, Ichhawar received 5 inches of rain in 3 hours on Friday morning. Due to heavy rains since Thursday night in Indore, Collector Illayaraja T has declared a holiday for all schools on Friday.

Two Gates Of Kolar Dam Have Been Opened

Due to continuous rains in Sehore, the water level of Kolar Dam is increasing. Two gates of the dam have been opened to maintain the water level in the dam. Collector Praveen Singh has appealed to all citizens not to visit the affected areas of Kolar River, Kolar Canal and Kolar Dam. In Ichhawar district on Friday morning houses have been filled with water after rain. 45 villages have lost contact with the district. It has been raining since night in Ashta. Parvati river, Seep and Kolar river are in spate. The Indore-Bhopal road has been closed.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that the system is active over Bay of Bengal, North Andhra Pradesh, South Odisha post. Whose effect is also in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, there is a psychotic circulation in South Chhattisgarh. A Monsoon trough line is passing through Kota, Raisen, Seoni, Raipur, Odisha. At the same time, the east-west winds are mixing with each other. For this reason, it has an impact in the areas adjoining South Madhya Pradesh. Due to all these systems, the rains are continuing in the state.

Flood Situation In Many Districts In 24 Hours

Flood-like conditions are being created in many districts of Madhya Pradesh due to heavy rains. The rivers are in spate, and at some places the dams have overflowed. On Thursday, there was heavy rain in many districts including Bhopal and Indore. In Barwani, the Narmada river is flowing 4 feet above the danger mark. The water level of Tapti river increased due to the opening of the gates of Parsdoh Dam in Betul. Three gates of Satpura Dam in Sarani have also been opened. At the same time, the water level of Bada Talab of Bhopal also increased. On Thursday, one and a half inch of water fell in Mandla in 9 hours, while it rained about 1 inch in Dhar. Apart from this, water also fell in Ujjain, Raisen, Jabalpur and Seoni.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)