Madhya Pradesh: Rs 727 Crore Power Subsidy Given To Consumers Of Agar, Shajapur

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 727 Crore Power Subsidy Given To Consumers Of Agar, Shajapur

Eligible consumers from SC/ST category were provided free electricity for agricultural purpose.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Rs 727 Crore Power Subsidy Given To Consumers Of Agar, Shajapur | Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A subsidy of Rs 727 crore has been given to around 3.5 lakh electricity consumers in a year with successful implementation of Atal Griha Jyoti and Atal Kisan Jyoti scheme in Agar, Shajapur district.

MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that around 1.40 lakh consumers benefited under GrihaJyoti scheme in Shajapur district. Similarly, about 68,000 farmers were being benefited under the Kisan Jyoti Scheme.

Eligible consumers from SC/ST category were provided free electricity for agricultural purpose. About 45, 000 farmers were being benefitted in Agar district. Government is providing subsidy to simplify the lives of common people, reduce the burden of bills and help the needy.

Continuous review of providing subsidy to each eligible person was done by Shajapur superintendent engineer Sunil Patel and Agar superintendent engineer Vinod Kumar Malviya. Feedback on subsidy was also taken.

article-image

