Madhya Pradesh: Police Take Out Procession Of Four Accused Of Gang-Rape In Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: Police Took Out Procession Of 4 Gang-Rape Accused In Shivpuri | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): On Saturday, police took out a procession of four accused of gang-rape case which came to fore on July 20.

On Thursday, a case of gangrape with a newly married woman came to light in Badarwas police station area of Shivpuri district. On Friday, reacting to the complaint of the newly married woman, police arrested four accused of the crime.

Today, the Badarwas police station took out a procession of the four accused and took them to the hospital for medical treatment. During this, the accused were seen hiding their faces.

The gang-rape took place when a 20-year-old newly married woman was waiting for her husband to take her to her in-laws’ house.

Gang and robbery incidents were carried out on the pretext of giving lift.

The police took out a procession of the gang-rape accused today. According to sources, the administration is also preparing to run bulldozers on the illegal encroachment of the accused.

What Actually Happened?

A 20-year-old newly married resident of Dungasara, while registering a complaint at the Badarwas police station, told the police that she was waiting for her husband standing on the Ghurwar Road on the late evening of July 20, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, two bike-borne youths approached her and started a conversation.

Unsuspecting, the woman said that she wanted to go to Akhai river and that she was waiting for her husband who was running late. They offered to drop her but took her to a secluded space.

After she sat on the motorcycle they took her to an open field 2 km away from the spot, took her phone and then raped her taking turns. She further told the police that two more bike-borne men arrived later of which one kept watching while the other sexually assaulted her.

Her husband accompanied the woman while she filed a complaint against the perpetrators.

