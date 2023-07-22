'They Can See The Shining Sun Of Changing Gwalior': Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Back At Priyanka Gandhi

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday addressing media personnel | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): “Would there have been an airport, railway station, elevated flyover in Gwalior had there been a Congress government in Madhya Pradesh?” questioned Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday when asked about his response to the allegations of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s she made during her visit to Gwalior.

“Under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government, there has been progress in Gwalior despite the pandemic," claimed Scindia.

On Friday (July 21), AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Gwalior, which is the home of Union Minister of Civil Aviation Scindia and constituency of Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar.

She addressed a huge public gathering and criticized the Prime Minister and Scindia with her statements, to which he reacted on Saturday saying, “Everyone who comes to Gwalior is warmly welcomed.”

“She might have been here for the first time but the others sharing the stage would have seen a new and developed Gwalior and the sun of changing Gwalior must be shining in their eyes,” said Scindia.

He added, “All this has been possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradseh Shivraj Singh Chouhan as they are dedicated to the development of this country.”

Talking about objectionable posters of Scindia, he said, “Those who have not read a single page about history can say anything they want. The ideology of me and my family is dedicated to the development of Gwalior and my country, and I don’t need to prove it. ”