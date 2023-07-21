Bhopal: Man Booked For Molesting Girl, Assaulting Her Mom | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man barged into a minor girl’s house on Thursday and molested her, the police said. When the survivor girl’s mother witnessed the incident, she protested after which the accused assaulted her, police added.

Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Nair said that the survivor girl was a student of Class 12. A man named Saurabh Gaur earlier used to reside in their neighbourhood in Piplani, who then relocated to another area of the city.

For past few months, Gaur often used to stand in front of survivor girl’s house, waylay her and molest her. He committed the same act on July 17, when the survivor had left home for coaching.

On Thursday, Gaur barged into the survivor girl’s house and molested her in front of her mother. When her mother protested, Gaur assaulted her and threatened both of them with dire consequences and fled. The mother-daughter duo lodged a complaint against him at Piplani police station, after which the police launched a manhunt to nab him.

