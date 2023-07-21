Bhopal: Jain Community Keeps Business Establishment Closed

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jain community kept their shops closed in the city on Thursday to protest against the murder of Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi district in Karnataka.

Protesters have demanded capital punishment for culprits. They took out rally from Chandra Prabhu Digambar Jain temple. They held placards showing slogan, Live and let live. Protesters have written letter to PM, Lok Sabha Speaker, Governor of Karnataka in this connection.

They also handed over memorandum to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur in this connection. Temple trust chairman Aditya Maya Jain said, “Murder of monk has caused resentment in the community.”

