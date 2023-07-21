 Bhopal: Jain Community Keeps Business Establishment Closed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Jain Community Keeps Business Establishment Closed

Bhopal: Jain Community Keeps Business Establishment Closed

Protesters have demanded capital punishment for culprits.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jain community kept their shops closed in the city on Thursday to protest against the murder of Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi district in Karnataka.

Protesters have demanded capital punishment for culprits. They took out rally from Chandra Prabhu Digambar Jain temple. They held placards showing slogan, Live and let live. Protesters have written letter to PM, Lok Sabha Speaker, Governor of Karnataka in this connection.

They also handed over memorandum to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur in this connection. Temple trust chairman Aditya Maya Jain said, “Murder of monk has caused resentment in the community.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Probe may cover officials close to suspended OSD Sanjay Jain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Jain Community Keeps Business Establishment Closed

Bhopal: Jain Community Keeps Business Establishment Closed

Bhopal: Ladli Behnas Spending Grants On Education Of Their Kids

Bhopal: Ladli Behnas Spending Grants On Education Of Their Kids

Bhopal: Instead Of Cycles, Govt Getting Ready To Give Money To Children

Bhopal: Instead Of Cycles, Govt Getting Ready To Give Money To Children

Bhopal: US Prof Urges Academics To Decolonise Research & Knowledge Systems

Bhopal: US Prof Urges Academics To Decolonise Research & Knowledge Systems

Bhopal: MP Forest Dept Issues Notice To Wildlife Conservationist

Bhopal: MP Forest Dept Issues Notice To Wildlife Conservationist