HomeBhopalBhopal: Probe may cover officials close to suspended OSD Sanjay Jain

Bhopal: Probe may cover officials close to suspended OSD Sanjay Jain

Suspended on Special Duty Sanjay Jain

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The suspension of Higher Education Department’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sanjay Jain has left officials close to him perplexed. The reason is this that the investigation against him may cover officials close to him or were in constant touch with him though they may have nothing to do with the case,” said sources in the Higher Education Department.

A senior official said that government might form a committee to probe the case. A charge sheet would be issued to suspended OSD Sanjay Jain who was posted in non-gazette branch.

Meanwhile, the audio in which Dr Jain is heard talking about money in lieu of work is likely to be sent for examination to validate the voice in video.

This is not for the first time that Dr Jain has kicked off a controversy. In 2022, a committee was formed by Higher Education Department to probe a complaint made against him, which stated that he took money for every work.

On Thursday, government suspended him soon after the audio clip of him demanding money had gone viral on social media. In audio clip, he was heard seeking favours in the case related to appointment on compassionate grounds.

