MP: After Paddy Scam, Rotten Wheat Found In Jabalpur Warehouse

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the paddy purchase scam in Jabalpur, around thousands of quintals of non fair and average quality (FAQ) rotten wheat has been found in a warehouse in Chargawan in Jabalpur.

According to the information, the wheat was stored in Raghav Warehouse in Chargawan. The scam was revealed during the MLA's surprise inspection in the area. After which four officers have been suspended.

A total of 25800 quintals of wheat was purchased from 212 farmers. The cost to be paid for the wheat purchased amounted Rs 6.19 cr, out of which Rs 4 cr have been paid.

Bharatpur Cooperative Society had purchased from farmers.The food controller had also inspected the warehouse a few days ago.

Non-FAQ wheat was found in the inner layer of 2 out of 13 stacks in the warehouse.

It is speculated that there is a possibility of rotten wheat being stored in other stacks also.

Four officers including collector, nodal officer have been suspended. After investigation, action may be taken against many officers.

Paddy worth Rs 2.5 cr went missing

Notably, fow months back paddy worth Rs 2.5 crore was reported missing from a government warehouse in Jabalpur. Based on a complaint by Madhya Pradesh Warehousing Logistics Corporation, a case was registered against the warehouse CEO and others under various sections of IPC.