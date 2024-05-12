MP: Youth Jumps From Narmada Bridge Infamous As 'Suicide Point' In Jabalpur; Family Claims Depression

MP: Youth Jumps From Narmada Bridge Late At Night In Jabalpur; Suspected Depression | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth jumped into the Narmada River from Tilwara Bridge, famously known as Suicide Point, late last night on Saturday. It is reported that the deceased had been suffering from depression for a long time, said the police.

Body of the deceased was found in the Narmada River on Sunday afternoon. Upon receiving the information, Tilwara police initiated proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

According to information, Tilwara police received information that an unknown person had committed suicide by jumping from the bridge on Saturday late at night. Following which, police initiated investigation and searched for the body with the help of local residents but due to the late hours, the whereabouts of the youth could not be ascertained.

During the search operation in the morning, the police found the body of the youth floating in the water. When the police attempted to identify the deceased, he was identified as 25-year-old Suyash Kartik, a resident of Gautam Madhiya in the Tilwara police station area.

Relatives informed the police that Suresh Kartik had left home for a walk after dinner around 8 PM.

The father of the deceased said that about a year and a half ago, Suresh had met with a road accident and since then had been struggling with his mental balance. Suyash would often leave without informing anyone and wander around. Same thing happened when he went to Tilwara after having dinner late and jumped from the bridge to his death.

Tilwara police are investigating the case rigorously. The police say that statements of relatives will be taken into account in the entire case, and the cause of death will only be clear after the post mortem report arrives. Nevertheless, the police are fully engaged in investigating the entire matter.