Indore: Youth Murdered Over Old Dispute; Two Arrested, Prima Facie Accused Still Absconding

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific murder case unfolded late at Saturday night in Indore in which three men stabbed a youth over a dispute near Malwa Mill Bridge

According to the Pardesipura police, the deceased Rinku Hardiya, a resident of Hukumchand Colony, was murder was by Vijaynath Maratha, along with his associates Mayank and Yash. The police have arrested two suspects, Yash and Mayank, while the main accused, Vijay, is still absconding.

Police discovered crime after accused went hospital for treatment

It is said that during the incident, the accused got into a scuffle. On eof the accused Mayank also sustained a knife wound on his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and after medical examination by the police, he was taken into custody.

Deceased's friend Hemant stated that around 11:15 PM on Saturday, Rinku called him, saying he had consumed a lot of alcohol and couldn't walk properly. He asked to be brought home from near Malwa Mill. He was accompanied by Monu Maratha and Suresh More.

Deceased passed away while undergoing treatment

Hemant reached there around 12:15 AM. He made Rinku sit on his Activa to take him. At that moment, three or four boys arrived on a bike. They blocked Rinku and Hemant and attacked Rinku with a knife. Hemant pushed Vijay, who then asked Mayank to stab him (Hemant) too. Meanwhile, both tried to catch him, Monu and Suresh, Rinku's companions, fled due to fear.

Hemant took Rinku to the hospital, where doctors started his treatment, but he passed away shortly after. Before this, Rinku told Hemant that there was a dispute between him and the accused's younger brother, Amit. They demand money for drinking every day. Vijay had called to settle an old dispute. But the dispute escalated, and Rinku was attacked with a knife.

According to information, based on Hemant's complaint, a murder case has been registered against Vijaynath Maratha alias Bachharam, Mayank, and Yash and Yash and Mayank are under arrest at present.