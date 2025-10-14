 MP News: Kishore Kumar’s Memorial In Khandwa Turns Wedding Venue For Nagpur Couple
Their wedding gathered attention among fans who had come from different cities

Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple from Nagpur uniquely celebrated their wedding on Monday, the death anniversary of legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

The couple, businessman Manish Boyer and Ashwini, exchanged garlands after performing circumambulation at Kishore Kumar’s memorial in Khandwa. Their wedding gathered attention among fans who had come from different cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore and Ujjain, to pay tribute to the iconic artist.

Manish shared that this was his second visit to the memorial. He said that during his first visit on Kishore Kumar’s birthday, he decided to tie the knot at the same place. Ashwini expressed her happiness, saying that her brother, Avinash Shekhapure, who is a great admirer of Kishore Kumar, also supported their wish to get married at the Samadhi.

After exchanging vows, the couple sang Kishore Kumar’s songs and began their new journey with blessings from the music legend’s fans. Many visitors at the memorial site witnessed the ceremony and applauded the couple’s heartfelt tribute. Throughout the day, the memorial was filled with melodies of Kishore Kumar’s timeless songs as fans paid floral tributes and shared stories of the singer’s golden career.

