Indore News: Chemical Factory Inferno; 120 Tankers Take 10 Hours To Douse Flames

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey chemical factory on Sanwer Road in the wee hours of Tuesday. The flames were so intense that they were visible from several kilometres away.

More than 120 water tankers and 13 fire tenders were used to bring the blaze under control. It took nearly 10 hours of continuous effort to control the flames, but the fire was not fully extinguished till filling of this news.

The presence of highly inflammable chemicals on the premises intensified the fire, causing repeated explosions from drums stored inside the factory. Teams from the fire brigade, police and Indore Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and launched an extensive firefighting operation.

To prevent a major tragedy, police began evacuating the nearby residential colony, as multiple explosions continued to occur during the blaze.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though the entire factory was gutted, resulting in a massive financial loss. The fire was so severe that fire engines and firefighters were called not only from Indore but also from nearby towns including Depalpur, Betma, Mhow, Pithampur and Sanwer. The cause of the blaze is not yet known and the damage to the chemical unit is being assessed.

Fire Brigade sub-inspector Baljeet Singh Hooda said they received information around 2 am about the blaze at the MPD Company unit, owned by Pranav Patel. The company manufactures raw materials used in oil paints and had several drums filled with chemicals stored inside.

SI Hooda added that the nearby colony had been completely evacuated by the police as over 20 explosions occurred during the incident. Fortunately, no one was present in the factory when the fire broke out. The entire structure was reduced to ashes, and earthmovers were deployed to clear the burning debris.

6.5 lakh litres of water & 960 litres of foam used

According to the fire brigade, approximately 6.5 lakh litres of water and 960 litres of foam were used to douse the fire. Even 18 hours after the incident, two fire tenders remained at the site to extinguish the blaze completely.

Factory had caught fire three times before

Locals claimed that this was not the first fire that occurred at the unit, the same factory had caught fire three times in the past. A matchstick and Bidi tobacco manufacturing units located nearby also posed a serious risk. Residents said that had the flames reached that units, it could have led to a major tragedy.