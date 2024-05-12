MP: 3 Abandoned Children Including A Newborn Found At Gwalior Railway Station; RPF In Search Of Parents

MP: Three Abandoned Children Found At Gwalior Railway Station; RPF On Search For Parents | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Railway Protection Force found three children in an abandoned state, including two girls and a newborn baby of about two months at railway station on Sunday. The abandoned children couldn't provide any information about their parents. It is suspected that the parents left their children, including the newborn, in such a state. Currently, the RPF is actively searching for the parents of the children.

Late at night, passengers at the Gwalior railway station informed the RPF that three children seeming abandoned had been sitting near the ticket counter for quite some time. The RPF promptly arrived and took the children into their care.

FP Photo

The two girls identified themselves as Anjali, aged 7, and Arpita, aged 6. Additionally, there were marks on the newborn indicating recent birth. Therefore, the RPF admitted the newborn to Kamla Raja Hospital, while the two girls were handed over to the Women and Child Development Department and placed under the care of Mother Kaila Devi Girls' Home.

FP Photo

The RPF investigation revealed that the children likely arrived in Gwalior with their parents from Dholpur. Furthermore, auto-rickshaw drivers at the railway station confirmed seeing the parents with the children. Unfortunately, the area where the children were found lacked CCTV coverage. It's evident that locating the parents will be challenging for the RPF.

Nevertheless, they are diligently examining the CCTV footage and sharing information related to the children with other railway station managements. Hopefully, the RPF will soon succeed in locating the parents and uncovering the reasons behind abandoning their children.