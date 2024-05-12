Indore: Three Youths End Life Within 24 Hours | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in the city within 24 hours. The reason for their extreme step could not be established in all the incidents. In the first incident, a 23-year-old youth from Barwani hanged himself at his rented house in Azad Nagar on Saturday.

It was said that he appeared for the NEET exams six days ago. The deceased was identified as Umesh, a resident of Titnawal village in Barwani district. He was staying in the city in Kohinoor Colony and was preparing for NEET here. No suicide note was recovered from him so the reason for his suicide could not be ascertained yet.

The police are taking his family members’ statements to know any of his problems due to which he took such an extreme step. In another incident, a girl named Renuka died by suicide in Bhamori. It was said that she hailed from Rajasthan. She had appeared in Class XII exams.

No suicide note was recovered from her. The family members are also unaware about reasons due to which she ended her life. In a similar incident, a youth named Yogesh was found hanging at his place in Banganga on Friday. He was taken to the hospital, but could not be saved. The reason for his suicide is also not cleared till the filing of the report.

Representative Image

Indore: Youth arrested with firearm, live cartridge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the crime branch arrested a youth while he was carrying a firearm, police said on Saturday. He had taken the firearm from an illegal firearm maker. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the team arrested the accused named Mobin Khan, a resident of Ahilyapaltan area from the Malharganj area.

During a search, a pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from him. When he could not show any paper or licence of the firearm, he was arrested and booked under the relevant section of the Arms Act. He allegedly informed the police that he had brought the firearm from a person from the Sikligar community. The police are trying to find out about the person to whom he had bought the firearm. It was believed that more people would be arrested in connection with the case.