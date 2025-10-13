MP News: Review Meet Discusses Impact Of GST Rate Cut On Revenue Collection |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav convened a revenue review meeting here on Monday to discuss the possible effect of GST rate reduction on the staterevenue collection.

It is apprehended that revenuecollection may take a hit due to GST rate reduction and is not likely to increase at least thisyear.

Principal secretaries and other senior officers of different departments participated in the meeting. A senior officer said that revenue-related matterswere discussedat length and revenue-generating departments were told to focus oncollection targets and work hard toachieve them.

The possible impact of reduction in GST rates on revenue collection of the state was also discussed and revenue-generating departments were told toconcentrate on recovery of dues. The CM also sought to know what the departments had done at their own level to increase the revenue.

Read Also Bhopal Breaking: Punjab IT Team Conducts Raid At Dilip Buildcon Office

Paperless budget prep

The next budget is being prepared in a paperless manner. A portal has been developed for data from departments, saving large quantities of paper. It is an attempt to move towards a paperless budget practice that will save scores of trees.