Last Rites Of Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Madhavi Raje To Be Performed On May 16 In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia (75), mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, are scheduled for around 5pm on Thursday evening in Gwalior. She passed away on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment AIIMS Hospital in Delhi.

She breathed her last at 9.28 am on Wednesday. The body will be kept at her Delhi residence from 3 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday. On Thursday morning the body will be brought to Gwalior at 11 am, for the last darshan till 3 pm. The last rites will be performed in Gwalior at 5 pm.

Many leaders including CM Mohan Yadav, former CM Kamal Nath expressed grief over the demise of Madhavi Raje. Rajmata Madhavi Raje was originally from Nepal. She belonged to the Nepal royal family. Her grandfather Juddh Shamsher Bahadur was the Prime Minister of Nepal. He was also the head of the Rana dynasty. She was married to Madhavrao Scindia in 1966.

Cremation time and schedule

10 am: The body will be sent to Gwalior from New Delhi Airport.

10.45 am: The body will reach Gwalior Airport.

11.15 am: The body will depart for Rani Mahal from the airport.

11.45 am: Arrival at Rani Mahal.

12.30 pm to 2.30 pm: Last darshan of Rajmata Scindia.

2.30 to 3 pm: Preparation for the last journey.

3.30 pm: The last journey will leave for Chhatri.

5 pm: The last rites will be performed at Chhatri.

Royal families who will attend funeral

- Gaekbad royal family of Gujarat

- Patiala royal family

- Jammu and Kashmir royal family

- Tripura royal family

- Nepal royal family,

- Smaller royal families including Dholpur royal family and Samthar estate

Notably, the mortal remains of Madhavi Raje Scindia have been kept at the Scindia bungalow in Delhi where people are reaching for the last darshan. The Chief Ministers of many states, cabinet ministers and other political leaders are arriving in Delhi to pay tribute. Gwalior Collector Ruchika Singh Chouhan said that preparations are going on for the last rites. Security arrangements are being made as many big political personalities may also attend the funeral.