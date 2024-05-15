 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Mother Madhavi Raje Passes Away After Battling Prolonged Sepsis
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Mother Madhavi Raje Passes Away After Battling Prolonged Sepsis

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Mother Madhavi Raje Passes Away After Battling Prolonged Sepsis

She was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi since last three months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s mother Madhavi Raje Scindia passed away on Wednesday morning. She was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi since last three months.

Read Also
Bhopal: 12 CS-Rank Officers To Retire In 15 Months
article-image

Who was Madhavi Raje Scindia?

Madhavi Raje Sahib Scindia is the daughter of a renowned Army General from Nepal's Madhesh Province. Being the great-granddaughter of Juddha Shamsher Jang Bahadur Rana, the former prime minister of Nepal and Maharaja of Kaski and Lamjung, she comes from a distinguished family. She further adds to her distinguished ancestry by following the patrilineal line to Sardar Ramakrishna Kunwar of Gorkha. Madhavi Raje Sahib Scindia has been actively involved in fostering social and cultural initiatives in Gwalior. Her family, the Scindias, has wielded considerable influence in Indian politics and society across generations.

What was the cause?

Madhavi Raje Scindia was undergoing a treatment of pneumonia along with sepsis in AIIMS Delhi for over two months. In her last days she was on ventilator and was in a critical condition. She unfortunately died on Wednesday morning at 9:28 in AIIMS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Video From Bareilly Shows 2 Homeguards Brutally Assaulting Watchman Over Disagreement On...

Shocking Video From Bareilly Shows 2 Homeguards Brutally Assaulting Watchman Over Disagreement On...

Karnataka Horror: Jilted Lover Kills Woman By Dragging, Kicking & Stabbing Her; Flees From Scene

Karnataka Horror: Jilted Lover Kills Woman By Dragging, Kicking & Stabbing Her; Flees From Scene

Himachal Pradesh Accident: 1 Dead, 18 Injured After Vehicle Carrying Tourists From Mumbai, Overturns...

Himachal Pradesh Accident: 1 Dead, 18 Injured After Vehicle Carrying Tourists From Mumbai, Overturns...

'The Day I Start Doing Hindu-Muslim, I Will...': PM Modi Gives Clarification On 'Infiltrators'...

'The Day I Start Doing Hindu-Muslim, I Will...': PM Modi Gives Clarification On 'Infiltrators'...

Rajasthan Lift Collapse: 7 More Rescued From Kolihan Mine; 10 Out Of 14 Evacuated So Far

Rajasthan Lift Collapse: 7 More Rescued From Kolihan Mine; 10 Out Of 14 Evacuated So Far