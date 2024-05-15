Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Mother Madhavi Raje Passes Away After Battling Prolonged Sepsis

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s mother Madhavi Raje Scindia passed away on Wednesday morning. She was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi since last three months.

Who was Madhavi Raje Scindia?

Madhavi Raje Sahib Scindia is the daughter of a renowned Army General from Nepal's Madhesh Province. Being the great-granddaughter of Juddha Shamsher Jang Bahadur Rana, the former prime minister of Nepal and Maharaja of Kaski and Lamjung, she comes from a distinguished family. She further adds to her distinguished ancestry by following the patrilineal line to Sardar Ramakrishna Kunwar of Gorkha. Madhavi Raje Sahib Scindia has been actively involved in fostering social and cultural initiatives in Gwalior. Her family, the Scindias, has wielded considerable influence in Indian politics and society across generations.

What was the cause?

Madhavi Raje Scindia was undergoing a treatment of pneumonia along with sepsis in AIIMS Delhi for over two months. In her last days she was on ventilator and was in a critical condition. She unfortunately died on Wednesday morning at 9:28 in AIIMS.