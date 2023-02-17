Bhopal: Girl engineering student kills self, needed job

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bilkhiriya police have unearthed the reason behind the suicide committed by the second-year engineering student of Bansal College who had hanged herself on college premises on Thursday.

The police said that the 20-year-old student Shivani Sariyam was in dire need of a job, failing to land which, she slid into depression and took the extreme step.

Bilkhiriya police station house officer Sunil Chaturvedi told Free Press that investigating team had scanned girl’s mobile phone, in which they found recorded conversations of her with different people.

Sariyam was searching for a job since January 2023, and had called up acquaintances for the same. However, she couldn’t find job. She then committed suicide.

Detailed probe into the matter revealed that Sariyam was suffering from depression for last three months and had even tried to go to Jammu and Kashmir.

