Bhiwani Murders: Organised gang killed Junaid and Nasir, Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP for protecting cow vigilante | ANI Photo

AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at BJP on Friday after the horrific incident that took place in Haryana's Bhiwani where two burnt bodies were found in a vehicle.

Owaisi criticised BJP while claiming that the party is protecting the killers of those two who were charred to death. He also questioned PM Modi on his silence after such a horrific incident took place in the nation.

Owaisi further stated that an organised group has committed the crime and that both of them won't get any justice, in fact more such crimes will be committed.

Delhi| The Bhiwani incident is serious issue, it signals that Haryana has no law & order. It seems there is no government in the state. The case must be investigated & the accused must get punished: Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former CM of Haryana, Congress Leader pic.twitter.com/2rir2zgnc9 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

Former CM and Congress party leader Bhupinder Shingh Hooda said that the Bhiwani incident is a serious issue and also said that this proves Haryana has no law and order like there is no government body.

"The Bhiwani incident is serious issue, it signals that Haryana has no law & order. It seems there is no government in the state. The case must be investigated & the accused must get punished," said Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

About Bhiwani incident

Panic struck Haryana’s Bhiwani after two skeletons were found in a burnt Bolero on Thursday. The cops, along with a forensic science laboratory team, rea­ch­ed the spot and were trying to establish the identity of the vic­tims. Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu (Bhiwani) stated that the men were residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Both were identified as Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35).

Victims kidnapped and then set on fire after midnight, says police

Police found out that the two men were kidnapped on Wednesday. The victims were brought to the spot by the alleged kidnappers and then set on fire after midnight, they further added.

The family members of the dead were called and they identified the vehicle, they said, adding the bodies were handed over to them after legal formalities.

Police investigating cow vigilante angle as five accused and one victim were allegedly claimed to be cow smugglers

The police said they were investigating whether cow vigilante was involved in the deaths. Junaid had five cases of cow smuggling against him while Nasir had no criminal record, said a police official.

The five men accused of kidnapping Nasir and Junaid are Monu Manesar, Lokesh Singhia, Rinku Saini, Anil and Srikant. Monu Manesar is a member of the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal. All five accused are allegedly claimed to be cow smugglers.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)