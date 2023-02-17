e-Paper Get App
Cow smugglers burnt alive in Bolero in Haryana’s Bhiwani

Rajasthan Police have sent a team to Haryana to cross-check the details.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 02:30 AM IST
article-image
Cow smugglers burnt alive in Bolero in Haryana’s Bhiwani | Representational Image
Panic struck Haryana’s Bhiwani after two skeletons were found in a burnt Bolero on Thursday. Police and a forensic team are trying to ascertain their identity. It came even as an FIR was filed in Rajasthan’s Bhar­at­pur, claiming two people who had left home in a Bolero were abducted and killed. 

Rajasthan Police have sent a team to Haryana to cross-check the details. The burnt car was found in Barwas village of Haryana’s Bhiwani on Thursday morning. Locals alerted the police. The cops, along with a forensic science laboratory team, rea­ch­ed the spot and were trying to establish the identity of the vic­tims. A probe agency is try­ing to identify the car with the help of the chassis number.

article-image

