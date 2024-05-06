Live Breaking News Updates: ED Recovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide

Enforcement Directorate Discovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches of premises allegedly linked to an aide of a state minister, official sources said.
Video footage shared by the sources showed wads of currency notes spread in a room that is alleged to be of the domestic help of the private secretary of rural development minister Alamgir Alam.
Setback for Sena UBT as Nashik district chief jumps ship, joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena
In a setback for Shiv Sena (UBT), its Nashik district chief Vijay Karanjkar joined the Shiv Sena (Ek Nath Shinde) in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
According to reports, Vijay Karanjkar was denied a ticket by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, and he jumped ships with the Shinde Sena faction.
Karanjkar joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) a day before the third phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections.