Live Breaking News Updates: ED Recovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide

Enforcement Directorate Discovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches of premises allegedly linked to an aide of a state minister, official sources said.

Video footage shared by the sources showed wads of currency notes spread in a room that is alleged to be of the domestic help of the private secretary of rural development minister Alamgir Alam.