 Live Breaking News Updates: ED Recovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLive Breaking News Updates: ED Recovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide
Live Updates

Live Breaking News Updates: ED Recovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide

Follow Free Press Journal Live news updates to get the latest news from India and around the world.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
ED Recovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide |
06 May 2024 09:24 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate Discovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches of premises allegedly linked to an aide of a state minister, official sources said.

Video footage shared by the sources showed wads of currency notes spread in a room that is alleged to be of the domestic help of the private secretary of rural development minister Alamgir Alam.

06 May 2024 07:55 AM IST

Setback for Sena UBT as Nashik district chief jumps ship, joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena

In a setback for Shiv Sena (UBT), its Nashik district chief Vijay Karanjkar joined the Shiv Sena (Ek Nath Shinde) in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to reports, Vijay Karanjkar was denied a ticket by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, and he jumped ships with the Shinde Sena faction.

Karanjkar joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) a day before the third phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Live Breaking News Updates: ED Recovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister...

Live Breaking News Updates: ED Recovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister...

'Attack On IAF Convoy Stuntbaazi, Pre-Planned To Help BJP': Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh...

'Attack On IAF Convoy Stuntbaazi, Pre-Planned To Help BJP': Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh...

India Weather Update: Heatwave & Hot Weather Conditions Continue Across Country Amid Heavy Rainfall...

India Weather Update: Heatwave & Hot Weather Conditions Continue Across Country Amid Heavy Rainfall...

Bengaluru Weather Update May 6: Rain Tones Down Impact Of Heat Wave Bringing Major Relief To...

Bengaluru Weather Update May 6: Rain Tones Down Impact Of Heat Wave Bringing Major Relief To...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Seeks EC Action Against Cong's Vijay Wadettiwar After He...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Seeks EC Action Against Cong's Vijay Wadettiwar After He...