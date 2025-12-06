Explained: Who Is IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers And Why Modi Govt Wants Him Removed

Pieter Elbers | X

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines is currently going through its worst-ever crisis. The airline has canceled several flights, causing chaos and inconvenience for passengers. The central government is reportedly considering seeking the removal of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers after the airline’s chaotic handling of new rules regarding pilots’ rest hours led to mass cancellations and stranded tens of thousands of passengers across the country.

The scale of the breakdown has prompted the government to consider strong corrective measures against the airline, including a possible leadership change at the top. Reports indicate that the Centre is likely to push for the removal of Pieter Elbers as CEO of IndiGo Airlines.

Who Is Pieter Elbers?

Pieter Elbers was born on May 11, 1970, in Schiedam, Netherlands. He graduated in Logistics from Fontys University of Applied Sciences in 1991 and later earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Open University of the Netherlands. He also completed an Executive Education short course at Columbia Business School.

Elbers took over as CEO of IndiGo Airlines in 2022. Under his leadership, the airline has reached new heights and gained worldwide recognition. In August 2012, IndiGo became the largest airline in India. Elbers is widely recognized for his exceptional leadership and brings over three decades of experience in the aviation industry.

He began his aviation career in 1992, joining KLM Royal Dutch Airlines as a Ramp Supervisor at Schiphol Airport. In June 1999, he became General Manager for KLM abroad. After years of experience, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in January 2011.

Following nearly four years as COO, Pieter Elbers became President and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in October 2014. He served in this role until June 2022, and one month later, he joined IndiGo Airlines.