IndiGo Crisis: PM Modi Briefed, PMO In Touch With CEO Pieter Elbers – Report

New Delhi: The IndiGo crisis has entered its fifth day, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the ongoing situation, as the airline faces severe disruptions to its flight schedule. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is reportedly in direct contact with IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, urging the airline to restore operations as quickly as possible.

In response to the growing crisis, the CEO has requested a 10-day window from the government to bring operations back to normal.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday (6 December) directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on 7 December. So far, 400 flights have been cancelled by IndiGo on Saturday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at major airports across the country.

"Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay and mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025," Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on X.

"Ministry has directed IndiGo to ensure that all baggage that was separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to the passenger’s residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours," he added.

Shortly after MoCA's directives, IndiGo said that all refunds for passengers' cancellations will be processed automatically to their original mode of payment.

"We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025," the airline stated.