'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight Chaos, Netizens Call It Paid PR

Actor Sonu Sood has urged passengers to remain 'calm' and stop 'targeting' airline ground staff after a series of IndiGo flight delays and cancellations triggered chaos across several airports in India.

Sonu Sood Stands By IndiGo Amid Flight Delays

On Saturday, December 6, he shared a video on his social media, where he said that while frustration is understandable, the staff is helpless and simply doing their jobs. Sood also revealed that his own family was stuck at the airport for 4-5 hours due to flight delays.

Sonu was heard saying, "Jis tarah logon ne react kiya, jis tarah jhagde hue, it is unfortunate. Yeh woh staff hai jo hum sab ka dhyaan rakhte hain. Humesha unke chehre par smiles hoti hain, chahe inflight crew ho ya on-ground crew. Woh humein escort karte hain, humara khayal rakhte hain. Toh humari bhi responsibility banti hai ki jab un par mushkil aaye, hum unka saath dein."

"A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them." @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/rd3ciyekcS — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 6, 2025

Soon after Sonu shared his video extending support to IndiGo, several netizens speculated that the airline might have paid the actor amid the recent negativity, calling it 'paid PR' and criticising how the airline could pay the actor for promotion but not refund its flyers.

Here's How Netizens Reacted:

It all started after a user named Rajeev Mantri pointed out the paid media campaign. Re-sharing Sonu's video, he wrote, "Indigo has now started a paid media campaign to shift the narrative! Beware, don’t fall for it! These are sponsored messages put out by the rogue company and its hubristic executives."

Another user wrote, "IndiGo’s PR spin is on overdrive — don’t mistake paid propaganda for public sentiment." While another commented, "Paying actors to do damage control is a new low."

"Itna kharcha pilots hire karne mein karte toh yeh sab hota hi nahi," read another comment.

Railway Increases Coaches In 37 Premium Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos

Meanwhile, in view of the surge in passenger demand following widespread flight cancellations, the Indian Railways has deployed 116 additional coaches in 37 premium trains operating over 114 enhanced trips across the country.