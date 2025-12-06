 'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight Chaos, Netizens Call It Paid PR
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight Chaos, Netizens Call It Paid PR

'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight Chaos, Netizens Call It Paid PR

Actor Sonu Sood urged passengers to stay 'calm' and stop targeting IndiGo staff after flight delays across India, revealing his own family was stuck for 4-5 hours. However, netizens slammed the video as paid PR', commenting, "Paying actors for damage control is a new low," and, "Itna kharcha pilots hire karne mein karte toh yeh sab hota hi nahi."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sonu Sood has urged passengers to remain 'calm' and stop 'targeting' airline ground staff after a series of IndiGo flight delays and cancellations triggered chaos across several airports in India.

Sonu Sood Stands By IndiGo Amid Flight Delays

On Saturday, December 6, he shared a video on his social media, where he said that while frustration is understandable, the staff is helpless and simply doing their jobs. Sood also revealed that his own family was stuck at the airport for 4-5 hours due to flight delays.

Read Also
Sonu Sood Reaches ED Office In Delhi For Questioning In Illegal Betting App Case, Covers Face With...
article-image

Sonu was heard saying, "Jis tarah logon ne react kiya, jis tarah jhagde hue, it is unfortunate. Yeh woh staff hai jo hum sab ka dhyaan rakhte hain. Humesha unke chehre par smiles hoti hain, chahe inflight crew ho ya on-ground crew. Woh humein escort karte hain, humara khayal rakhte hain. Toh humari bhi responsibility banti hai ki jab un par mushkil aaye, hum unka saath dein."

FPJ Shorts
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH
IndiGo Crisis: PM Modi Briefed, PMO In Touch With CEO Pieter Elbers – Report
IndiGo Crisis: PM Modi Briefed, PMO In Touch With CEO Pieter Elbers – Report

Soon after Sonu shared his video extending support to IndiGo, several netizens speculated that the airline might have paid the actor amid the recent negativity, calling it 'paid PR' and criticising how the airline could pay the actor for promotion but not refund its flyers.

Here's How Netizens Reacted:

It all started after a user named Rajeev Mantri pointed out the paid media campaign. Re-sharing Sonu's video, he wrote, "Indigo has now started a paid media campaign to shift the narrative! Beware, don’t fall for it! These are sponsored messages put out by the rogue company and its hubristic executives."

Another user wrote, "IndiGo’s PR spin is on overdrive — don’t mistake paid propaganda for public sentiment." While another commented, "Paying actors to do damage control is a new low."

"Itna kharcha pilots hire karne mein karte toh yeh sab hota hi nahi," read another comment.

Railway Increases Coaches In 37 Premium Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos

Meanwhile, in view of the surge in passenger demand following widespread flight cancellations, the Indian Railways has deployed 116 additional coaches in 37 premium trains operating over 114 enhanced trips across the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunjay Kapur Will Row: Priya Sachdev Fires Back, Calls Karisma Kapoor's 95 Lakh UNPAID School Fees...

Sunjay Kapur Will Row: Priya Sachdev Fires Back, Calls Karisma Kapoor's 95 Lakh UNPAID School Fees...

YouTuber Sourav Joshi Marries Avantika Bhatt In Rishikesh, Shares FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding:...

YouTuber Sourav Joshi Marries Avantika Bhatt In Rishikesh, Shares FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding:...

'My Father Was Born In India': Hugh Grant Reveals Surprising Indian Connection, Says He Might Be...

'My Father Was Born In India': Hugh Grant Reveals Surprising Indian Connection, Says He Might Be...

Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Marries Pilot Tejashwi Singh, Pens Sweet Note:...

Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Marries Pilot Tejashwi Singh, Pens Sweet Note:...

'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight...

'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight...