VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Praises Home Guards On 63rd Foundation Day; Announces Welfare Measures, Digital Reforms And Strengthening Of Force

CM Yogi honours Home Guards on 63rd Foundation Day, announces welfare measures and digital upgrades | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, December 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a powerful message of service and discipline at the 63rd Foundation Day celebrations of the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards, reminding the force that their role is not merely voluntary but a cornerstone of society’s trust and the government’s strength.

CM Salutes Dedication and Discipline of Home Guards

Addressing the grand parade, the Chief Minister saluted the dedication of Home Guard soldiers and emphasized that their discipline, loyalty, and sacrifice are vital in keeping society safe and secure. “You are not just volunteers of a force, but the trust of society and the strength of the state government,” he declared.

लखनऊ में उत्तर प्रदेश होमगार्ड्स के 63वें स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में... https://t.co/PwrLVTi6xX — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 6, 2025

Congratulating all soldiers and officers on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Foundation Day of the Home Guards is not just an event but a symbol of discipline, dedication, and service. The parade performed by the energetic soldiers reflected the capability, high discipline, and continuous hard work of the department.

He praised the ceremonial uniforms, the decoration of the premises, and the greenery, describing them as inspiring and captivating. “Such discipline and presentation should serve as a model for any organization or force,” he noted.

On this occasion, officers and employees who had received medals for distinguished and meritorious service were honored.

भारतीय संविधान के शिल्पकार, बोधिसत्व 'भारत रत्न' बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर जी के महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर आज लखनऊ में आयोजित विशेष श्रद्धांजलि सभा में सहभाग किया एवं उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।



बाबा साहब का जीवन दर्शन हमें एक नई प्रेरणा देता है और डबल… pic.twitter.com/zTaFsFKRVK — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 6, 2025

Tribute to Ambedkar; Respect to Every Uniform

The Chief Minister also linked the day’s celebrations to a larger national context, noting that December 6 marks the Mahaparinirvan Day of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. He said Ambedkar inspired every Indian to embrace an identity rooted not in caste, family, region, or language, but in Indianness from birth to the final journey.

He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, urging respect for every person in uniform. “This respect will only be realized when we demonstrate our commitment through discipline, reverence, and service,” he said.

History and Recognition of Home Guards

Tracing the history of the force, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reminded the audience that the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards was established on December 6, 1963, and since then has served as a protective shield for the state police.

He expressed pride that in recent years, Home Guard soldiers have received long-overdue recognition. In 2024, three soldiers were awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, 11 for Meritorious Service, and three more in 2025.

Additionally, 38 commendation discs were awarded by the Government of India. “Previously, Home Guard soldiers were neglected, but today they are being honored by the President and the Home Ministry,” he said.

Expanded Role in Security and Disaster Response

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Home Guards are no longer merely an auxiliary force. They now contribute significantly to law and order, traffic management, Dial 112 services, election duties, prison security, disaster control, and public building security.

Their presence is crucial at major events such as the Maha Kumbh Mela and in ensuring the successful conduct of examinations. He highlighted that over 4,000 youth have been trained as Disaster Mitras in collaboration with the Disaster Management Department, strengthening the state’s disaster response capacity.

Referring to the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, he noted that more than 14,000 Home Guard personnel were deployed in previous events, and their contribution was widely appreciated.

Digital Transformation and Transparency

The department is embracing technology to ensure transparency. Through its official website and the Home Guard Mitra app, soldiers can now easily access information about attendance, duty allowances, uniform allowances, and payments. This digital system reflects the government’s commitment to efficiency and fairness in managing the force.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also highlighted the Home Guards’ role in state festivals, International Yoga Day, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Tiranga March, and environmental and water conservation campaigns. He urged everyone to remember and honor these contributions.

Contribution During COVID-19 Remembered

The Chief Minister paid heartfelt tribute to the Home Guards’ service during the COVID-19 pandemic. When workers and laborers from Uttar Pradesh were stranded in other states, Home Guard soldiers accompanied every transport vehicle to ensure safe return, often risking their own lives.



He recalled announcing a grant of ₹5 lakh to the family of any soldier who sacrificed their life in service. To date, more than ₹143 crore has been disbursed to the dependents of 2,871 deceased soldiers.

Welfare Measures and Allowances Announced

The government has introduced several welfare measures for Home Guard personnel:

• Daily and training allowances have been increased.

• Inter-district allowance has been quadrupled.

• Departmental offices and residential buildings are being constructed on priority. Currently, 44 offices operate in their own buildings, while nine new office buildings and G-plus-11 multi-storey staff housing units are under construction at headquarters.

• Accident insurance assistance of ₹35–40 lakh is being provided to dependents of soldiers who die in accidents.

Additionally, every police station will now have a reserved room for Home Guard personnel to store uniforms and documents. The Chief Minister also directed the department to submit a proposal for cashless healthcare facilities on the lines of Ayushman Bharat.

45,000 New Home Guard Posts in Pipeline

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the force. Recruitment for over 219,000 police personnel has been completed, and the process for 45,000 Home Guard soldiers is underway.

Priority will be given to appointing soldiers in their home districts, enabling them to serve their communities more effectively. Training in disaster management will further prepare them to act as first responders in relief efforts.

अनुशासन, समर्पण और सेवा भावना के प्रतीक उत्तर प्रदेश होमगार्ड्स के 63वें स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर आज लखनऊ में आयोजित भव्य रैतिक परेड में सम्मिलित हुआ।



इस अवसर पर मा. राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी द्वारा विशिष्ट एवं सराहनीय सेवाओं हेतु वर्ष-2024 के स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर… pic.twitter.com/IPGgoFagPg — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 6, 2025

Honours to Medal Recipients

On the 63rd Foundation Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored officers and employees who received the President’s Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Service.

Distinguished Service

• Vinay Kumar Mishra – Deputy Commandant General, Home Guards Headquarters

• Ghanshyam Chaturvedi – Divisional Commandant Home Guards Grade-2, Agra Division

• Vinod Kumar Yadav – Junior Instructor, Central Training Institute, Lucknow

Commendable Service

• Vivek Kumar Singh – Retired Joint Commandant General

• Piyush Kant – Deputy Commandant General (Eastern Zone), Prayagraj

• Rajkumar Azad – Senior Officer, Home Guards Headquarters

• Sanjay Kumar Singh – Divisional Commandant Home Guards, Lucknow

• Vedpal Singh Chaprana – District Commandant Home Guards, Bijnor

• Shiv Kumar Verma – Senior Administrative Officer, Home Guards Headquarters

• Kamlesh Chand Gautam – Personal Assistant, Home Guards Headquarters

• Vijay Vikram Verma – Retired Personal Assistant

• Mohammed Arshad Hussain – Urdu Translator and Co-Chief Assistant, Home Guards Headquarters

• Kripal Singh – Senior Assistant, Home Guards Headquarters

• Mahesh Prasad – Block Organizer, Home Guards Headquarters

Concluding his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated the mantra: “Service is honor, discipline is identity, and national interest is our highest priority.”

He assured that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare of Home Guard soldiers and to strengthening their role in safeguarding society.

The event was attended by Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Home Guard Department Minister Dharmveer Prajapati, Principal Secretary (Home Guards) Rajesh Kumar Singh, Director General Home Guards M.K. Bashal, officers of the Uttar Pradesh Police and Home Guards, and their families.