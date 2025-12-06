 Uttar Pradesh To Hold Assistant Teacher Exam In December-January For 7,466 Posts; Yogi Govt Ensures Cheating-Free Recruitment
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh To Hold Assistant Teacher Exam In December-January For 7,466 Posts; Yogi Govt Ensures Cheating-Free Recruitment

Uttar Pradesh To Hold Assistant Teacher Exam In December-January For 7,466 Posts; Yogi Govt Ensures Cheating-Free Recruitment

In this regard, the Public Service Commission will conduct the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate) recruitment examination in December and January. Through this examination, eligible candidates will be selected for a total of 7,466 posts across 15 subjects.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow, December 6: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government’s commitment to providing employment opportunities to the youth of Uttar Pradesh is being continuously realized.

In this regard, the Public Service Commission will conduct the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate) recruitment examination in December and January. Through this examination, eligible candidates will be selected for a total of 7,466 posts across 15 subjects.

Mission Employment Boosts Youth Aspirations

The Yogi government’s Mission Employment is giving new heights to the aspirations of the youth and playing a significant role in the overall development of the state.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 6, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 6, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
'First Thing We Do After Eviction': Watch Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Take Ferrari Ride On Mumbai Streets With Brother Deepak Chahar - VIDEO
'First Thing We Do After Eviction': Watch Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Take Ferrari Ride On Mumbai Streets With Brother Deepak Chahar - VIDEO

Strict Measures to Ensure Transparent Examination

Following the strict instructions of the Chief Minister, extensive preparations have been made to conduct the examination in a fair, transparent, and cheating-free manner. Any negligence or irregularity will not be tolerated. District Magistrates have been directed to personally monitor arrangements at the examination centres.

Security, Surveillance and Monitoring Strengthened

Robust security measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. These include biometric verification at entry points, strict frisking, fully functional CCTV cameras, active surveillance by LIU and STF teams, and special vigilance in sensitive districts. A colour- and code-based SMS system will be implemented to maintain the confidentiality of question papers.

The withdrawal of confidential material from the treasury and its safe delivery to examination centres will be carried out by Sector Magistrates at the scheduled time.

Centres Equipped With Facilities; Staff Training Completed

All examination centres will be equipped with clean drinking water, toilets, adequate lighting, proper seating arrangements, and other basic facilities. Training of the concerned officers and employees has already been completed.

Also Watch:

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend Mahaparinirvan Diwas Tribute For Dr BR Ambedkar In Lucknow
article-image

8.5 Lakh Government Jobs in 8.5 Years

The Yogi Adityanath government has set a new record by providing over 8.5 lakh appointments in government services in Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years. A transparent, fast-paced, and technology-driven recruitment system is creating ample opportunities for the youth. Additionally, a large number of jobs have also been generated in the private sector as a result of increased investment in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Praises Home Guards On 63rd Foundation Day; Announces Welfare Measures,...

VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Praises Home Guards On 63rd Foundation Day; Announces Welfare Measures,...

Uttar Pradesh To Hold Assistant Teacher Exam In December-January For 7,466 Posts; Yogi Govt Ensures...

Uttar Pradesh To Hold Assistant Teacher Exam In December-January For 7,466 Posts; Yogi Govt Ensures...

UP: Ayodhya, Varanasi Tighten Security On 33rd Babri Demolition Anniversary

UP: Ayodhya, Varanasi Tighten Security On 33rd Babri Demolition Anniversary

UP’s E-Sushruta System Sparks Digital Healthcare Revolution Under CM Yogi Adityanath

UP’s E-Sushruta System Sparks Digital Healthcare Revolution Under CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh News: Late-Night Fire At Hanumangarhi Priest Swami Mahesh Yogi’s Ashram Raises...

Uttar Pradesh News: Late-Night Fire At Hanumangarhi Priest Swami Mahesh Yogi’s Ashram Raises...