UP’s E-Sushruta System Sparks Digital Healthcare Revolution Under CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The e-Sushruta system, implemented in the state's healthcare system under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, has become the catalyst for a digital revolution. The e-Sushruta system has played a key role in digitizing medical education and patient care in the state, making healthcare affordable and accessible to the public.

The MoU signed between the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the implementation of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), e-Sushruta software, began in 22 medical colleges. Currently, this system is fully operational, benefiting both patient treatment and consultation, as well as medical education.

Under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, the e-Sushruta system has been expanded to medical colleges in 22 districts across the state, including the GMC in Badaun and the ASNC in Mirzapur. Among the major achievements of the e-Sushruta project, Uttar Pradesh leads the way with digital registration of over 2.5 crore patients. While speaking on this matter, PRO Dr. Santosh Singh of Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj, stated that the digital system of e-Sushrut is several times faster and more convenient than traditional registration process. Patients no longer have to wait for hours in long queues, and the online availability of their case history records has also made it easier for doctors to treat serious cases.

Over 9 lakh patients have been admitted through the HMIS e-Sushruta system, which is significantly more convenient than the old method. Over 26 lakh e-prescriptions have been issued for OPD patients, and over 2 lakh e-discharge reports have been generated through the e-Sushruta system. These medical records, reports, appointments, doctor and test availability can be easily checked via smartphone through the HMIS e-Sushrut mobile app. This has not only made it easier for patients to access quality treatment, but also facilitated clinical decision-making for doctors by providing digital case histories.

At the national level, this initiative is linked to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Under this initiative, UP has so far created over 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs. Over 35 lakh OPD tokens have been issued with the digital scan and share feature, while 11 lakh electronic health records (EHRs) have been linked to ABHA. This not only facilitates doctor's care, but digital accessibility of case histories also provides patients with more quality medical consultations and treatment.

The e-Sushrut project is not only strengthening health services in the state but also digitizing medical education. Young doctors now adopt a data-driven approach, preparing them for future healthcare challenges. Payment gateways linked to HMIS in all medical colleges have made transactions faster and cashless, eliminating the scope for corruption. Models like e-Sushruta will serve as an inspiration for other states. This initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government is realizing the Prime Minister's vision of "Digital India."