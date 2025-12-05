 UP’s E-Sushruta System Sparks Digital Healthcare Revolution Under CM Yogi Adityanath
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP’s E-Sushruta System Sparks Digital Healthcare Revolution Under CM Yogi Adityanath

UP’s E-Sushruta System Sparks Digital Healthcare Revolution Under CM Yogi Adityanath

The MoU signed between the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the implementation of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), e-Sushruta software, began in 22 medical colleges. Currently, this system is fully operational, benefiting both patient treatment and consultation, as well as medical education.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: The e-Sushruta system, implemented in the state's healthcare system under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, has become the catalyst for a digital revolution. The e-Sushruta system has played a key role in digitizing medical education and patient care in the state, making healthcare affordable and accessible to the public.

The MoU signed between the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the implementation of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), e-Sushruta software, began in 22 medical colleges. Currently, this system is fully operational, benefiting both patient treatment and consultation, as well as medical education.

Under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, the e-Sushruta system has been expanded to medical colleges in 22 districts across the state, including the GMC in Badaun and the ASNC in Mirzapur. Among the major achievements of the e-Sushruta project, Uttar Pradesh leads the way with digital registration of over 2.5 crore patients. While speaking on this matter, PRO Dr. Santosh Singh of Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj, stated that the digital system of e-Sushrut is several times faster and more convenient than traditional registration process. Patients no longer have to wait for hours in long queues, and the online availability of their case history records has also made it easier for doctors to treat serious cases.

Over 9 lakh patients have been admitted through the HMIS e-Sushruta system, which is significantly more convenient than the old method. Over 26 lakh e-prescriptions have been issued for OPD patients, and over 2 lakh e-discharge reports have been generated through the e-Sushruta system. These medical records, reports, appointments, doctor and test availability can be easily checked via smartphone through the HMIS e-Sushrut mobile app. This has not only made it easier for patients to access quality treatment, but also facilitated clinical decision-making for doctors by providing digital case histories.

FPJ Shorts
SMAT: Hardik Pandya Hugs Ravi Bishnoi Following His Dismissal, Capturing Hearts Of Cricket Fans Worldwide; Video
SMAT: Hardik Pandya Hugs Ravi Bishnoi Following His Dismissal, Capturing Hearts Of Cricket Fans Worldwide; Video
Indigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares
Indigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025, Wins Global Appreciation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025, Wins Global Appreciation
Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. & HBO In USD 82.7 Billion Deal
Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. & HBO In USD 82.7 Billion Deal

At the national level, this initiative is linked to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Under this initiative, UP has so far created over 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs. Over 35 lakh OPD tokens have been issued with the digital scan and share feature, while 11 lakh electronic health records (EHRs) have been linked to ABHA. This not only facilitates doctor's care, but digital accessibility of case histories also provides patients with more quality medical consultations and treatment.

Read Also
UP To Roll Out 'One District, One Cuisine' As CM Yogi Unveils ODOP 2.0 Vision
article-image

The e-Sushrut project is not only strengthening health services in the state but also digitizing medical education. Young doctors now adopt a data-driven approach, preparing them for future healthcare challenges. Payment gateways linked to HMIS in all medical colleges have made transactions faster and cashless, eliminating the scope for corruption. Models like e-Sushruta will serve as an inspiration for other states. This initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government is realizing the Prime Minister's vision of "Digital India."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP’s E-Sushruta System Sparks Digital Healthcare Revolution Under CM Yogi Adityanath

UP’s E-Sushruta System Sparks Digital Healthcare Revolution Under CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh News: Late-Night Fire At Hanumangarhi Priest Swami Mahesh Yogi’s Ashram Raises...

Uttar Pradesh News: Late-Night Fire At Hanumangarhi Priest Swami Mahesh Yogi’s Ashram Raises...

UP Govt Plans ‘One District, One Cuisine’ To Boost Culture & Economy

UP Govt Plans ‘One District, One Cuisine’ To Boost Culture & Economy

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend Mahaparinirvan Diwas Tribute For Dr BR Ambedkar In Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend Mahaparinirvan Diwas Tribute For Dr BR Ambedkar In Lucknow

UP Launches Major Crackdown On Illegal Bangladeshi & Rohingya Infiltrators

UP Launches Major Crackdown On Illegal Bangladeshi & Rohingya Infiltrators