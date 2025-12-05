UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend Mahaparinirvan Diwas Tribute For Dr BR Ambedkar In Lucknow

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 | Representative photo

Lucknow: A tribute meeting will be organized on Saturday to commemorate the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of the pioneer of social justice, Bodhisattva and Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the event as the chief guest and offer floral tributes to Baba Saheb’s astikalash.

The programme will begin with Buddhist monks reciting the Buddha Vandana and the Trisharan–Panchsheel. The event will take place at the Bharat Ratna Bodhisattva Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha office complex in Hazratganj, Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s presence at the Mahaparinirvan Diwas tribute meeting will reflect his deep respect for Baba Saheb and his commitment to the values of social justice.

The event aims not only to honour Baba Saheb’s ideals but also to strengthen and carry forward his legacy of social equality and justice. On this occasion, heartfelt homage, floral tributes, and recitation of his messages on social justice will be offered.

Both Deputy Chief Ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Brajesh Pathak, will also attend the programme, along with Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, MLC Dr Lalji Prasad ‘Nirmal’, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, and other dignitaries.