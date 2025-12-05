 UP Launches Major Crackdown On Illegal Bangladeshi & Rohingya Infiltrators
The UP government has initiated a decisive campaign against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. A framework is being developed for identification and deportation, with detention centres planned in every division. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed national security is non-negotiable.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
UP Launches Major Crackdown On Illegal Bangladeshi & Rohingya Infiltrators

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has launched a decisive campaign against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in Uttar Pradesh. A coordinated framework is being developed to prevent illegal immigrants, many of whom began seeking refuge in other states after the implementation of SIR in West Bengal, from entering Uttar Pradesh.

This model will streamline every step, from identification to legal deportation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that national security is non-negotiable and that illegal infiltration will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The extensive verification drive currently underway has exposed a well-organized network of infiltrators. Large numbers of Bangladeshi and Rohingya suspects have been identified in several districts. The UP ATS has also conducted operations leading to the arrest of multiple Rohingya infiltrators, revealing the depth and long-standing nature of these networks. This operation is not only detecting ongoing activities but also uncovering the layers of support structures that have enabled such infiltration for years.

To ensure a systematic and lawful process, the state government has decided to establish detention centers in every division. Illegal immigrants detained in these facilities will remain there until all legal procedures are completed.

The deportation process is being carried out in coordination with the FRRO, while district magistrates have been instructed to send daily reports to the Home Department. This ensures constant monitoring, greater transparency, and faster progress.

Earlier, the tracking, arrest, and deportation of illegal immigrants were scattered and inefficient; the new model is bringing all these steps under a unified and streamlined system.

The rule of law remains the cornerstone of the government’s approach. Action is being taken strictly under the Foreigners Act, 1946, where the burden of proof lies with the individual. Infiltrators are provided the opportunity to pursue judicial remedies, ensuring that the campaign is firm yet legally sound.

The CM Yogi government has made it clear that this is not an emotional or reactionary move, but a determined effort to strengthen security and uphold law and order across the state.

