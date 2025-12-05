Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Booms With Wildlife Growth, ₹161 Crore Investment And Rising Visitor Interest

UP records surge in wildlife and eco-tourism infrastructure across Dudhwa, Katarniaghat and other reserves | Representational Image

Lucknow, Dec 04: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a rapid rise in eco-tourism popularity, driven by improved wildlife habitats, conservation efforts, and expanded visitor facilities across major forest regions.

According to official updates, the state has recorded a significant increase in populations of key species such as leopards, rhinos, tigers, and gharials. Leopard numbers, which stood at 92 in 2022, have increased to 275 in 2025, reflecting successful habitat protection across Dudhwa, Katarniaghat, Pilibhit, Sohagibarwa, and Amangarh forest zones.

Infrastructure Investments Boost Travel

The Eco-Tourism Development Board has spent over ₹161 crore in the last three years on infrastructure aimed at nature-based tourism. These projects include improved access routes, eco-friendly rest areas, cafeterias, nature trails, bird-watching points, and children’s play zones.

The investment includes ₹21.04 crore in 2022-23, ₹68.56 crore in 2023-24, and ₹72.30 crore in 2024-25, highlighting a steady expansion of eco-tourism priorities.

Wildlife Count On The Rise

Wildlife census findings indicate increased animal presence across protected areas. Dudhwa Tiger Reserve now records over 13,000 wild animals, while Katarniaghat hosts over 17,000, and buffer zones report more than 15,000.

Rhino numbers have grown from 49 to 66 between 2022 and 2025. Officials attribute the growth to improved monitoring, water availability, and habitat management.

Community Participation Strengthened

The state has also expanded training for nature guides and encouraged local communities, including the Tharu tribe, to participate in homestay and cultural tourism initiatives.

Efforts are underway to promote low-impact tourism, maintain plastic-free forest zones, and integrate wetland and wildlife corridors into long-term eco-tourism planning.