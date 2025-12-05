UP Secures ₹5,963 Crore Foreign Investment, CM Reviews Progress

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the state’s efforts to accelerate foreign investment. During the discussion, he emphasized that Uttar Pradesh has moved beyond being a state of “investment potential” to a state of “investment confidence.” He directed officials to maintain continuous communication with every investor and ensure that no delays occur at any stage. He reiterated that “speed, stability, and support” must define the identity of the new Uttar Pradesh.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that Uttar Pradesh received US$683 million in foreign investment in the financial year 2025–26 up to September 2025, taking the state’s cumulative foreign investment since October 2019 to US$2,754 million. They further reported that the state received ₹5,963 crore in foreign investment during the current period, marking a significant rise compared to previous years.

The meeting also highlighted that under the FDI-FCI-Fortune 500 Policy-2023, 11 applicants have submitted proposals worth ₹13,610 crore. In addition, investment proposals worth ₹17,810 crore have been received through 22 applications, while 29 more proposals worth ₹56,000 crore are currently under process. Japan, the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Singapore remain among the state’s key investment partners.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the activities of the foreign country desks set up for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, France, Singapore, and the Gulf nations. These desks are maintaining regular communication with embassies, high commissions, and trade bodies. Officials reported that over 100 one-on-one meetings have been held with investors so far. Agreements with the Japan Business Organization and the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce are also being translated into concrete investment opportunities.

A review of the Gulf Cooperation Council Sector Desk showed that six roundtable meetings have been organised in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Kanpur. These interactions enabled direct dialogue with 83 companies, resulting in investment proposals worth approximately ₹5,000 crore. Sectors such as information technology, electronics, and manufacturing attracted the most interest, while banking, finance, insurance, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, media, and entertainment were identified as emerging high-potential areas.

The Chief Minister also issued firm instructions regarding the Lalitpur Pharma Park, directing officials to expedite all related infrastructure work. He noted that several major pharmaceutical companies have expressed interest in investing there, and stressed the importance of maintaining continuous engagement with them and ensuring the timely availability of land, electricity, and water.

During the review of the Japan Desk, officials reported steady progress on the detailed project report and documentation for DENSO brownfield expansion project. Follow-up is underway with 125 Japanese companies associated with the Kansai Pharmaceutical Industry Association. The process to establish a Green Hydrogen Center of Excellence in collaboration with IIT Kanpur has begun. Discussions are ongoing with Toyota Group, Sumitomo, and Marubeni, with a total investment target of ₹20,000 crore set for the Japan Desk.

Regarding the Taiwan Desk, the Chief Minister directed officials to intensify efforts and maintain consistent engagement beyond roadshows alone. The meeting was informed that more than 40 Taiwanese companies have been identified, with an investment pipeline of around ₹100 crore already in place. Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna region are being developed as major electronics and semiconductor hubs, strengthened further by HCL-Foxconn’s ₹3,700 crore investment. A proposal to develop Kanpur as a hub for technical textiles and sportswear was also presented.

A review of the South Korea Desk showed significant progress in investment discussions with companies such as Samsung, LG, KH Wetech, and DreamTech. LG Electronics has proposed an expansion project worth approximately ₹850 crore in Gautam Buddha Nagar, while the Lotte Group is moving forward with an investment of around ₹400 crore. The Chief Minister instructed officials to further strengthen engagement and facilitation for Korean investors.

Under the Singapore Desk, major investors, including Temasek, GIC, PSA, DBS, CapitaLand-Ascendas, Keppel, and Sembcorp, continue to express strong interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister directed that all foreign desks must organize roundtable meetings at regular intervals. He also instructed the Invest UP team to create a single-point contact system for each investor to eliminate unnecessary procedural hurdles.

Emphasizing the importance of the “plug-and-play” model, the Chief Minister said, “Providing ready-to-use infrastructure from day one would enable investors to begin operations immediately.” This approach, he added, would give Uttar Pradesh a competitive edge over other states.

Speaking about the National Capital Region, the Chief Minister said companies should be encouraged to set up their corporate offices and headquarters in the region. He also directed that the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority be provided with adequate human resources to ensure smooth and efficient operations.