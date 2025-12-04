VIDEO: 'In Times Of Crisis, Courage Of Great Heroes Renews Strength,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath At Founder’s Week 2025 In Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Gorakhpur, December 4: At the inauguration of the Founder’s Week Celebrations 2025 of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about the nation, faith, and national pride.

He said, “Whenever the country faces a crisis or a major challenge, the bravery and sacrifices of great heroes ignite new strength within us. The valour of warriors like Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh, and Rani Lakshmibai, who laid down their lives defending the nation, continues to inspire every Indian.”

Culture Is The Foundation Of Unity

The Chief Minister emphasized that a nation’s identity is rooted in its culture, traditions, and the legacy of its great personalities. He added, “These elements are deeply interlinked. When culture is weakened, unity and national identity also begin to erode. Culture is shaped by national values and strengthened by historic, revolutionary moments. These values are embraced by people across India through various festivals, which foster unity by dissolving differences and upholding the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’."

He reiterated that in difficult times, the courage of great personalities always gives us new energy.

Founder’s Week Inauguration

The Founder’s Week Celebration 2025 of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, established in 1932 by Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj, was inaugurated by Lt. Gen. Yogendra Dimri (Retd.), Vice Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the late Professor U.P. Singh, former President of the Parishad, and other departed members.

Parishad Nears 100 Years Of Contribution

The Chief Minister said that as the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad approaches its centenary in the next six years, this celebration is an opportunity to reflect on its 100-year journey. He added, “It is a moment to evaluate how far the Parishad and its institutions have contributed to the holistic development of students, society, and the nation.”

He stated that one of the founders' core objectives was the regular assessment of institutional service and social responsibility, with Maharana Pratap serving as a timeless ideal for students.

Institutions Expanding Scope Of Service

CM Yogi noted that the founders envisioned the Parishad as an instrument for building a Viksit Bharat. Along with its commitment to education, the Parishad has expanded into health, agriculture, and technology through the Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology and Maharana Pratap Polytechnic. Institutions like the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Krishi Vigyan Kendra are promoting new initiatives in rural areas, focusing on women’s education and farmer training.

Highlighting the purpose of the Founders’ Ceremony, the Chief Minister said it is a time to express gratitude to the founders while reflecting on present duties and future preparedness.

He urged everyone to clearly understand their role in building the India of tomorrow, and praised the institutions for continuously innovating while fulfilling their responsibilities.

Research Publications Released

CM Yogi also mentioned the release of the research journal ‘Digvijayam’ by Mahant Digvijaynath PG College and ‘Mission Manjharia’ by Maharana Pratap PG College. He highlighted the paradox of rising educated unemployment alongside persistent illiteracy, commending Maharana Pratap PG College for taking the lead in bridging this gap.

He added, “Students of the Education Faculty adopted a village to achieve 100% literacy, presenting it as a model of community-based learning.” The Chief Minister said educational institutions must evolve into centers of exemplary study and social transformation.

Service Beyond Education

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in Indian culture, the term “unfit” does not merely label a person as incompetent; it questions their very dignity as a human being. To call someone “unfit” implies they lack capability. He added that incompetence and illiteracy reflect directly on the educational fraternity's responsibility.

Highlighting the service-oriented work of the Parishad’s educational and training institutions, the Chief Minister noted that some are operating leprosy ashrams, others are educating and supporting Tharu and Vantangiya children, and many are fulfilling their broader duties toward society and the nation. He said this, too, is a form of national service.

The ceremony was attended by Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, District Panchayat President Sadhana Singh, Vice Chancellor Prof. Poonam Tandon, Prof. J.P. Saini, Prof. Ravi Shankar Singh, Dr. Surendra Singh, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Vipin Singh, Mahendra Pal Singh, Engineer Sarwan Nishad, Pradeep Shukla, Legislative Council members Dr. Dharmendra Singh, Ratanpal Singh, former Mayor Anju Chaudhary, and several other dignitaries.