VIDEO: 'India Will Be Atmanirbhar & Viksit By 2047,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Calls Pancha Prana The Nation’s ‘Eternal Mantra’

Gorakhpur, December 4: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the vision of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat during the launch of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad’s Founder’s Week Celebrations 2025. He described the Pancha Prana, the five pledges articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as “eternal mantras” for national progress.

Vision For 2047

Recalling PM Modi’s message during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Chief Minister said, “When India celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, we envision Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, where every citizen lives with harmony, dignity, and responsibility. A nation free from caste, linguistic and regional divides, where no individual faces deprivation or disaster, and where every citizen contributes meaningfully to India’s emergence as a global superpower.”

He emphasized that India can achieve this goal only by fully embracing the five pledges.

SDRF Vice President Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri formally inaugurated the celebrations in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister described the Pancha Pranas as eternal mantras and said they apply equally to every citizen.

1. Pride in heritage

The Chief Minister said every Indian must take pride in the nation’s civilizational heritage and the legacy of great ancestors. Figures such as Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Lakshmibai, Pt. Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh represent the valour and cultural tradition India cherishes. The construction of the grand Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and the hoisting of the Dharmadhwaja are powerful symbols of this heritage.

2. Eradicating the mindset of slavery

CM Yogi noted that India once held a dominant position in the global economy, 46% share two thousand years ago and 26% four hundred years ago. At independence, this declined to just 1.5%. Foreign invasions and colonial exploitation, valued at nearly $32–35 trillion, devastated the nation’s wealth. Today, India has rebuilt itself into a $4 trillion economy and the world’s third-largest economic power. The Chief Minister said India’s resurgence has been possible because the nation has taken pride in its roots and shed the remnants of a colonial mindset.

3. Respect for the armed forces

He stressed that soldiers and personnel from the Army, paramilitary forces, and police must always be honoured. Their service and sacrifice safeguard the nation, and citizens must remain grateful.

4. Commitment to national unity

The Chief Minister cautioned that foreign invaders once succeeded due to internal divisions based on caste, region, and language. He said social discord, if ignored, can eventually harm the entire society. National identity should be the primary identity of every Indian. Ending social discrimination and fostering unity are essential for a strong nation.

5. Fulfilling one’s duties

Calling the fifth pledge the foundation of a disciplined society, CM Yogi said that laws must apply equally to all. The tendency to expect others to follow rules while exempting oneself is the root of many problems. If every citizen, student, teacher, entrepreneur, and public representative honours their responsibilities, the Pancha Prana will steer India towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The ceremony was attended by Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, District Panchayat President Sadhana Singh, Vice Chancellor Prof. Poonam Tandon, Prof. J.P. Saini, Prof. Ravi Shankar Singh, Dr. Surendra Singh, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Vipin Singh, Mahendra Pal Singh, Engineer Sarwan Nishad, Pradeep Shukla, MLCs Dr. Dharmendra Singh and Ratanpal Singh, former Mayor Anju Chaudhary, and several other dignitaries.