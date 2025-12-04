UP Clinches Title, North Eastern Railway Secures Runner-Up In Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj Saptam Akhil Bhartiya Men’s Kabaddi Competition 2025

Uttar Pradesh lifts title at Akhil Bhartiya Kabaddi Tournament 2025; North Eastern Railway team finishes second | X - @myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur, December 4: The Uttar Pradesh team emerged victorious in the Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj Saptam Akhil Bhartiya Prize Money Men’s Kabaddi Competition 2025, while the North Eastern Railway team from Gorakhpur secured the runner-up position. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated the teams and players with awards for their outstanding performance.

The winning Uttar Pradesh team was presented with a cheque of Rs. 2 lakh, a trophy, and medals for the players. The runner-up North Eastern Railway team received a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh, a trophy, and medals.

Players from the third-placed teams, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, were also honored with trophies and cheques of Rs. 50,000 each. The Chief Minister took a group photograph with the winners, runners-up, and third-placed teams to mark the occasion.

Prominent dignitaries present at the event included Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, District Panchayat President Sadhna Singh, Legislative Council Member Dr. Dharmendra Singh, MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, Mahendra Pal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, BJP District President Janardan Tiwari, Dr. Vibhraat Chand Kaushik, former Mayor Dr. Satya Pandey, Agriculture Production Commissioner Deepak Kumar, and Sports Director Dr. R.P. Singh, among others.