 Woollens, Hot Water Baths & Heaters: Ayodhya And Mathura Temples Shield Deities From Winter Chill
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWoollens, Hot Water Baths & Heaters: Ayodhya And Mathura Temples Shield Deities From Winter Chill

Woollens, Hot Water Baths & Heaters: Ayodhya And Mathura Temples Shield Deities From Winter Chill

In Ayodhya, Ram Lalla is revered in the form of a young child. The temple staff is taking no chances with dipping temperatures. Warm water is now used for his morning bath and soft velvet and woolen clothes have become his regular winter attire. Priests monitor the sanctum closely, switching on blowers when the cold intensifies.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Woollens, Hot Water Baths & Heaters: Ayodhya And Mathura Temples Shield Deities From Winter Chill | representative image

Ayodhya: As the North Indian winter tightens its grip, temples in Ayodhya and Mathura have shifted into full seasonal mode. Woolen clothing, hot water baths and heating arrangements have become part of the daily routine for Ram Lalla and Krishna to guard them from the cold.

In Ayodhya, Ram Lalla is revered in the form of a young child. The temple staff is taking no chances with dipping temperatures. Warm water is now used for his morning bath and soft velvet and woolen clothes have become his regular winter attire. Priests monitor the sanctum closely, switching on blowers when the cold intensifies.

Santosh Tiwari, who has served Ram Lalla for 34 years, said the care offered to the deity mirrors that of a real child. “We make sure he stays warm at all times. His bhog also changes with the season. Jaggery, sesame and desi ghee halwa help keep the body warm in winter,” he explained.

With the cold wave setting in, Ram Lalla’s schedule has been adjusted. He now wakes up half an hour later than in summer. After his bath and adornment, devotees can have darshan from 7 am. Darshan continues until 11.30 am before the noon bhog. By night, he is wrapped in a silk quilt after the final aarti.

FPJ Shorts
Siddaramaiah’s ₹43 Lakh 'Santos de Cartier' Watch Sparks Debate In Karnataka Politics: All You Need To Know About This Luxury Possession
Siddaramaiah’s ₹43 Lakh 'Santos de Cartier' Watch Sparks Debate In Karnataka Politics: All You Need To Know About This Luxury Possession
Mira-Bhayandar To Be Transformed Into 'Free WiFi' Zone In New Year, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mira-Bhayandar To Be Transformed Into 'Free WiFi' Zone In New Year, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Gold Falls ₹600 To ₹1,31,600/10g On Muted Global Trends, Rate-cut Jitters
Gold Falls ₹600 To ₹1,31,600/10g On Muted Global Trends, Rate-cut Jitters
Mumbai Tragedy: 47-Year-Old Labourer Falls To Death At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked For Negligence
Mumbai Tragedy: 47-Year-Old Labourer Falls To Death At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked For Negligence
Read Also
Struggling With Health Issues Due To Bad AQI? Here Are Ways To Fight Air Pollution-Related Problems
article-image

Winter protocols are also visible across Ayodhya’s major temples including Kanak Bhawan, Ram Vallabh Kunj and Dashrath Mahal where priests have introduced quilts, shawls and heaters to protect the deities.

In Mathura, Krishna temples have taken similar steps. At Radha Vallabh Lal Mandir, the child form of Krishna has been given woolen gloves for his hands and warm socks for his feet. An angeethi has been placed in the sanctum to ensure constant warmth. His meals now include saffron and dry-fruits to generate internal heat.

Flower garlands have been temporarily replaced with cloth garlands to avoid the chill of fresh blooms, priest Mohit Maral Goswami said.

Read Also
Yogi Govt Unveils Statewide Expansion Of Major Road Network
article-image

At the famous Banke Bihari Temple, priests have also altered the daily menu to suit the season. Offerings like jaggery sweets, sesame preparations and warm rice dishes are served. The darshan schedule has been shifted later in the morning, and the idol is covered with a velvet quilt every night. A heater will be added if the cold becomes harsher, temple staff confirmed.

The updated winter care routines reflect a simple belief across these temple towns: when gods are worshipped in their child forms, no effort can be spared to ensure they stay healthy and warm through the winter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Woollens, Hot Water Baths & Heaters: Ayodhya And Mathura Temples Shield Deities From Winter Chill

Woollens, Hot Water Baths & Heaters: Ayodhya And Mathura Temples Shield Deities From Winter Chill

Siddaramaiah’s ₹43 Lakh 'Santos de Cartier' Watch Sparks Debate In Karnataka Politics: All You...

Siddaramaiah’s ₹43 Lakh 'Santos de Cartier' Watch Sparks Debate In Karnataka Politics: All You...

PM Modi Gives Warm Hug To Russian Prez Putin At Delhi Airport, Amid 'Cold' Relations With Washington

PM Modi Gives Warm Hug To Russian Prez Putin At Delhi Airport, Amid 'Cold' Relations With Washington

Rajasthan News: Bomb Threat Targets Ajmer Dargah & Collectorate; Search Reveals Hoax

Rajasthan News: Bomb Threat Targets Ajmer Dargah & Collectorate; Search Reveals Hoax

Karthigai Deepam Row: Madras High Court Dismisses Appeal By Madurai Collector, Police Commissioner

Karthigai Deepam Row: Madras High Court Dismisses Appeal By Madurai Collector, Police Commissioner