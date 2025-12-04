Woollens, Hot Water Baths & Heaters: Ayodhya And Mathura Temples Shield Deities From Winter Chill | representative image

Ayodhya: As the North Indian winter tightens its grip, temples in Ayodhya and Mathura have shifted into full seasonal mode. Woolen clothing, hot water baths and heating arrangements have become part of the daily routine for Ram Lalla and Krishna to guard them from the cold.

In Ayodhya, Ram Lalla is revered in the form of a young child. The temple staff is taking no chances with dipping temperatures. Warm water is now used for his morning bath and soft velvet and woolen clothes have become his regular winter attire. Priests monitor the sanctum closely, switching on blowers when the cold intensifies.

Santosh Tiwari, who has served Ram Lalla for 34 years, said the care offered to the deity mirrors that of a real child. “We make sure he stays warm at all times. His bhog also changes with the season. Jaggery, sesame and desi ghee halwa help keep the body warm in winter,” he explained.

With the cold wave setting in, Ram Lalla’s schedule has been adjusted. He now wakes up half an hour later than in summer. After his bath and adornment, devotees can have darshan from 7 am. Darshan continues until 11.30 am before the noon bhog. By night, he is wrapped in a silk quilt after the final aarti.

Winter protocols are also visible across Ayodhya’s major temples including Kanak Bhawan, Ram Vallabh Kunj and Dashrath Mahal where priests have introduced quilts, shawls and heaters to protect the deities.

In Mathura, Krishna temples have taken similar steps. At Radha Vallabh Lal Mandir, the child form of Krishna has been given woolen gloves for his hands and warm socks for his feet. An angeethi has been placed in the sanctum to ensure constant warmth. His meals now include saffron and dry-fruits to generate internal heat.

Flower garlands have been temporarily replaced with cloth garlands to avoid the chill of fresh blooms, priest Mohit Maral Goswami said.

At the famous Banke Bihari Temple, priests have also altered the daily menu to suit the season. Offerings like jaggery sweets, sesame preparations and warm rice dishes are served. The darshan schedule has been shifted later in the morning, and the idol is covered with a velvet quilt every night. A heater will be added if the cold becomes harsher, temple staff confirmed.

The updated winter care routines reflect a simple belief across these temple towns: when gods are worshipped in their child forms, no effort can be spared to ensure they stay healthy and warm through the winter.