Yogi Govt Unveils Statewide Expansion Of Major Road Network | File Image

Lucknow, December 2: A vast network of expressways, national highways, state highways, and rural roads has now been established across Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has placed special emphasis on strengthening the state’s infrastructure and road development. He has reiterated his commitment to making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029. The Chief Minister well understands that creating a “golden network” of roads is essential for industrial growth and attracting investment in the state.

The double-engine government’s far-sighted vision has turned Uttar Pradesh into the state with the largest expressway network in the country. Before 2017, the state had only three expressways; today, it ranks among states with 22 expressways. This expansion has tripled transport movement and accelerated economic growth across the region.

The number of expressways in Uttar Pradesh has increased from zero in 1949–50 to three in 2016–17, and to 22 by 2025–26, including ongoing and proposed projects. Special attention is being given to road infrastructure.

A north-south corridor is also being prepared to ensure easy access to key expressways such as the Ganga Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway. A state-wide road grid connecting every district headquarters is under construction.

Following expressways, national highways are playing a major role in the state’s progress. Uttar Pradesh is advancing rapidly on the path of development and achievement. Between 2004–05 and 2023–24 (as per the latest available data), the state’s national highway network more than doubled from 5,599 kilometers to 12,292 kilometers. Uttar Pradesh’s share in India’s total national highway length grew from 7.48% in 2016–17 to 41% in 2023–24.

The expansion of roads reflects the robust efforts to improve connectivity and drive economic growth within the state. Mobility across rural and urban areas has become smoother, making trade, education, and healthcare more accessible. This has accelerated economic growth across various regions of the state. The remarkable rise in national highway length has not only improved interstate connectivity but has also facilitated seamless freight movement.

Over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable progress in rural development and last-mile connectivity. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the total road length increased from 51,549.23 km in 2013–14 to just 56,846.93 km in 2016–17.

However, after 2017, the pace of road expansion accelerated rapidly. Through the effective implementation and integration of Chief Minister Yogi’s policies, the total road length grew to 77,425.14 km by 2024–25, ensuring significant improvement in rural connectivity across the state.