 UP News: 'Every Farmer’s Paddy Will Be Procured,' Says CM Yogi
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP News: 'Every Farmer’s Paddy Will Be Procured,' Says CM Yogi

UP News: 'Every Farmer’s Paddy Will Be Procured,' Says CM Yogi

Manpower will be increased at procurement centers, and the process of paddy lifting and mill-mapping will be simplified

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow, December 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that every farmer visiting a procurement center must have their paddy purchased, and payments must be credited to their accounts on time. While reviewing paddy procurement on Monday, he stressed the need to expedite the process and ensure that farmers face no inconvenience.

The meeting was informed that this year, the MSP for common rice is ₹2,369 per quintal, and for Grade-A rice, ₹2,389 per quintal, an increase of ₹69 from last year. Currently, 4,227 procurement centers are operational. The Chief Minister directed that this number be raised to 5,000 so that facilities reach villages and towns.

Officials reported that as of November 30, 9.02 lakh metric tons of paddy had been procured from 1,51,030 farmers, and over ₹1,984 crore has been directly transferred to farmers’ accounts. The Chief Minister firmly stated that payment delays will not be tolerated at any level.

He also instructed that the supply of fortified rice for mid-day meals and Anganwadi centers remain uninterrupted, emphasizing the need for adequate stock. To ensure smooth FRP supply, he directed that vendor numbers be increased and technical issues resolved promptly. The meeting was informed that around 2,130 metric tons of FRP have cleared quality testing so far.

FPJ Shorts
‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss Imports’ With PM Modi
‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss Imports’ With PM Modi
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Govt’s Report Card ‘Unnayaner Panchali’ Ahead Of 2026 Elections
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Govt’s Report Card ‘Unnayaner Panchali’ Ahead Of 2026 Elections
Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested
Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested
'It Is Very Difficult To Recreate...': MS Dhoni Reflects On Most Emotional Moment Of His Career Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction; Video
'It Is Very Difficult To Recreate...': MS Dhoni Reflects On Most Emotional Moment Of His Career Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction; Video
Read Also
MP News: High Court To Take Up Additional Compensation On 41st Anniversary Of Gas Tragedy; Focus On...
article-image

The Chief Minister further directed that manpower at procurement centers be increased as required. He said, “It is the administration’s responsibility to prevent overcrowding and ensure no farmer is turned away.” He also called for simplifying paddy lifting, mill mapping, and related processes to maintain a smooth, continuous procurement flow.

The availability of fertilizers and seeds was also reviewed. The Chief Minister made it clear that no district should face shortages and that farmers must have easy access to both. He instructed the concerned departments to conduct regular reviews of stock and supply.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload

Uttar Pradesh News: BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload

Yogi Govt Unveils Statewide Expansion Of Major Road Network

Yogi Govt Unveils Statewide Expansion Of Major Road Network

CM Yogi’s Govt To Gift Jaunpur Athletes A New Synthetic Running Track This New Year

CM Yogi’s Govt To Gift Jaunpur Athletes A New Synthetic Running Track This New Year

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sanctions Modernization Of 14 District Hospitals In The State

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sanctions Modernization Of 14 District Hospitals In The State

Yogi Govt’s 'Lakhpati Didi' Initiative Is Giving A Strong Boost To The Rural Economy

Yogi Govt’s 'Lakhpati Didi' Initiative Is Giving A Strong Boost To The Rural Economy