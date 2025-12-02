UP News: 'Every Farmer’s Paddy Will Be Procured,' Says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow, December 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that every farmer visiting a procurement center must have their paddy purchased, and payments must be credited to their accounts on time. While reviewing paddy procurement on Monday, he stressed the need to expedite the process and ensure that farmers face no inconvenience.

The meeting was informed that this year, the MSP for common rice is ₹2,369 per quintal, and for Grade-A rice, ₹2,389 per quintal, an increase of ₹69 from last year. Currently, 4,227 procurement centers are operational. The Chief Minister directed that this number be raised to 5,000 so that facilities reach villages and towns.

Officials reported that as of November 30, 9.02 lakh metric tons of paddy had been procured from 1,51,030 farmers, and over ₹1,984 crore has been directly transferred to farmers’ accounts. The Chief Minister firmly stated that payment delays will not be tolerated at any level.

He also instructed that the supply of fortified rice for mid-day meals and Anganwadi centers remain uninterrupted, emphasizing the need for adequate stock. To ensure smooth FRP supply, he directed that vendor numbers be increased and technical issues resolved promptly. The meeting was informed that around 2,130 metric tons of FRP have cleared quality testing so far.

The Chief Minister further directed that manpower at procurement centers be increased as required. He said, “It is the administration’s responsibility to prevent overcrowding and ensure no farmer is turned away.” He also called for simplifying paddy lifting, mill mapping, and related processes to maintain a smooth, continuous procurement flow.

The availability of fertilizers and seeds was also reviewed. The Chief Minister made it clear that no district should face shortages and that farmers must have easy access to both. He instructed the concerned departments to conduct regular reviews of stock and supply.